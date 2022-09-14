Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO