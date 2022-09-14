ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.) YORK COUNTY. Commissioner's Community...
YORK, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Fall may be coming, but the summer weather is sticking around for this weekend. If you haven’t checked out 3rd in the Burg yet, what are you waiting for? Explore Harrisburg’s restaurant and entertainment options around the city at 3rd in the Burg tonight! Before you head out, make sure you’re up to speed on this week’s local news.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks

READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ed. secretary's back-to-school bus tour rolls into Reading

READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania. Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney,...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma

Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
YORK, PA
YourErie

Dark Nights at Hersheypark: What to expect

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brand new to Hersheypark Halloween this year is the Dark Nights experience. This is described by Hersheypark as a frightfully immersive haunt experience that will begin at 6 p.m. every night the park is open. Hersheypark Halloween runs on select days from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. The event consists of […]
HERSHEY, PA
Furniture Today

Raymour & Flanigan opens first 3 central Pa. stores. More to follow?

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Top 100 retailer Raymour & Flanigan’s first three central Pennsylvania stores are open. The Liverpool, N.Y.-based retailer detailed plans earlier this year to open stores in Harrisburg, York and Hanover, deepening its presence in the Keystone State. With these new stores, Raymour & Flanigan has 30 stores in the state.
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

State Auditor General Wants All Sides to Help Reduce Turnpike Debt

WATSONTOWN – Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor is calling on all sides in Harrisburg to work together to attack the monstrous $13.2 billion debt owe by the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He told the Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Friday, this is something that didn’t happen overnight, “If not,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

