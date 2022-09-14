Read full article on original website
Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.) YORK COUNTY. Commissioner's Community...
Hispanic heritage celebrated at Latin American Festival in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — From musical performances to food, Hispanic cultures were on full display at this year’s Latin American Festival in Lancaster County, held on Sept. 17. "It's embracing the Latino culture that is so present here in Lancaster and it's so great after so many years of COVID to see so many people gathered for this festival," Nikole Ortiz said.
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Fall may be coming, but the summer weather is sticking around for this weekend. If you haven’t checked out 3rd in the Burg yet, what are you waiting for? Explore Harrisburg’s restaurant and entertainment options around the city at 3rd in the Burg tonight! Before you head out, make sure you’re up to speed on this week’s local news.
Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks
READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
Ed. secretary's back-to-school bus tour rolls into Reading
READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania. Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney,...
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
York College of Pa. to host free performance by living-history artist
York College of Pennsylvania will host a performance of “If I Am Not for Myself Who Will Be for Me” by living-history artist Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presutti at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall. The event is open to the public free of charge. During the...
Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma
Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
Construction underway for commercial cleaning service’s new headquarters
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new 22,000-square-foot building in Flightpath Sports Park for ECS, a commercial cleaning service. ECS is moving its headquarters from South White Oak Street in South Annville Township to Landings Drive in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County. The new corporate support center is...
West Reading's 15th annual Fall Festival
The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning on Penn Avenue, between Fourth and Eighth. 21 performers will take the three stages.
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
Dark Nights at Hersheypark: What to expect
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brand new to Hersheypark Halloween this year is the Dark Nights experience. This is described by Hersheypark as a frightfully immersive haunt experience that will begin at 6 p.m. every night the park is open. Hersheypark Halloween runs on select days from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. The event consists of […]
Raymour & Flanigan opens first 3 central Pa. stores. More to follow?
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Top 100 retailer Raymour & Flanigan’s first three central Pennsylvania stores are open. The Liverpool, N.Y.-based retailer detailed plans earlier this year to open stores in Harrisburg, York and Hanover, deepening its presence in the Keystone State. With these new stores, Raymour & Flanigan has 30 stores in the state.
State Auditor General Wants All Sides to Help Reduce Turnpike Debt
WATSONTOWN – Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor is calling on all sides in Harrisburg to work together to attack the monstrous $13.2 billion debt owe by the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He told the Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Friday, this is something that didn’t happen overnight, “If not,...
