Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 56

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 2004 NBA Finals was a series Los Angeles Lakers fans would rather forget.

After looking poised to win its fourth championship in five years, the team fell to the Detroit Pistons in five games, coming apart at the seams in something that resembled a slow-motion train wreck.

Los Angeles’ lone win came in Game 2, and it came largely on the back of Kobe Bryant.

Although he had a very poor series overall, he shined brightly on that night in a virtual must-win situation.

Needing a victory to avert the necessity of winning each of the next three contests in Detroit, the Lakers came out with more energy and urgency in Game 2.

Yet, they found themselves trailing, 89-83, with 47.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

After Shaquille O’Neal converted a 3-point play, Bryant took Richard Hamilton off the dribble and hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining to force overtime, in which L.A. won 99-91.

For at least one night during that series, all seemed right in Lakers land: Bryant finished with 33 points on 14-of-27 shooting and seven assists.

