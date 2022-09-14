ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Apple Orchards#Apple Picking#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Central New York
94.3 Lite FM

5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York

It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
WURTSBORO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley

You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Will There Be a Pumpkin Shortage This October?

If you're planning on carving a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, should you start shopping for the perfect pumpkin earlier than usual?. You may have heard some rumblings about the possibility of a pumpkin shortage and, unfortunately, that may be true. Experts are predicting a lackluster crop this year due to the drought conditions we've been experiencing over the summer.
AGRICULTURE
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Remarkable Hudson Valley Resorts And Hotels To Visit From Famous TV/Films

The Hudson Valley has been hopping over the past several years with movie sets, casting calls, and celebrity sightings. I'm sure you've heard the phrase 'Hollywood on the Hudson' a time or two in conversations, right? Then there are those times that you'll be watching TV or at the movies and see a place that looks pretty familiar but you're not sure why.
TRAVEL
94.3 Lite FM

Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods

In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Taste Test Review of Celebrity’s Hudson Valley Beer

True beer lovers know the taste of locally produced beverages. Craft beers not only taste fresher but they also have a special story behind them, especially when they're made in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever had food or beverages that were made by a celebrity?. Personally, I don't believe...
DRINKS
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy