Where Are You Picking Your Hudson Valley Pumpkins This Fall?
The leaves are starting to turn and the weather has a slight chill in the air. Fall has arrived in the Hudson Valley. When you're planning out your fall festive weekends, pumpkin picking has to be at the top of this list right?. When Does Pumpkin Picking Season Start in...
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Want to Shoot an Apple Cannon? Check Out These 3 HV Orchards
In a few short days, fall will officially fall upon the Hudson Valley. This means visitors from near and far will travel to the Mid-Hudson Region to embrace the gorgeous foliage views, apple & pumpkin picking, and spooky haunted attractions. But if you're looking for something different to do that...
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When You’ll See Peak Colors!
I am not trying to rush Summer away! I will be hanging on to every last warm sunny day and hope it stretches well past the last day of the season. Heck Fall doesn't actually begin until September 23rd BUT I also like to plan ahead. One of my favorite things to do is drive around New York State as the leaves change colors.
5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York
It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley
You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Will There Be a Pumpkin Shortage This October?
If you're planning on carving a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, should you start shopping for the perfect pumpkin earlier than usual?. You may have heard some rumblings about the possibility of a pumpkin shortage and, unfortunately, that may be true. Experts are predicting a lackluster crop this year due to the drought conditions we've been experiencing over the summer.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Remarkable Hudson Valley Resorts And Hotels To Visit From Famous TV/Films
The Hudson Valley has been hopping over the past several years with movie sets, casting calls, and celebrity sightings. I'm sure you've heard the phrase 'Hollywood on the Hudson' a time or two in conversations, right? Then there are those times that you'll be watching TV or at the movies and see a place that looks pretty familiar but you're not sure why.
Hunters: Is it Legal to Bait a Black Bear in New York State?
Are you getting ready for hunting season? Depending on where you are in New York State, is when you can begin to go hunting. Each type of animal has a 'season' and you will have to honor that, as far as you can not be hunting that animal out of season.
Why Are the Skies Across the Hudson Valley So Hazy?
Hazy skies are nothing too out of the ordinary, especially during the hot and humid summer months. But Friday's weather is calling for cooler highs, with lower humidity across the Hudson Valley. So why do the skies above many parts of the Hudson Valley have that dull, blueish-gray tint to it?
Fall Foliage Starts to Emerge Across the Hudson Valley
The pumpkin spice coffee has been flowing for a few weeks now, which was the first sign that fall was near in the Hudson Valley. Now, I LOVE NY has released the first fall foliage map of the season and you can feel fall creeping in. While we're still battling...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Are Drivers that Drive Around Like This Breaking the Law in New York?
When you get behind the wheel of your car or truck there are hundreds of reasons the police could pull you over, but is this one of them?. Did anyone else grow up with parents that liked to tell little lies?. I know that I did!!! My parents used common...
Is It Legal to Ride a Motorized Lawn Chair in a Bike Lane in New York?
This is a ridiculous question. But a new viral video does bring up a point. What are these guys doing, and where did they get those contraptions they're riding on? They seem to be having fun, so it probably doesn't matter. Bicycling in the City. Bicycling has been popular around...
Taste Test Review of Celebrity’s Hudson Valley Beer
True beer lovers know the taste of locally produced beverages. Craft beers not only taste fresher but they also have a special story behind them, especially when they're made in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever had food or beverages that were made by a celebrity?. Personally, I don't believe...
When Will Shake Shack Be Opening on the Thruway? Update on Rest Stop Renovations
If you spend any time driving on the New York State thruway you are well aware that many of the rest stops are closed due to construction. The rest areas that are under construction are still providing gas for drivers that need it, but none of them are offering any food opinions yet, but that's about to change.
