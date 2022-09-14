ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Obituary: John Abbington Farrington Jr.

John Abbington Farrington Jr., age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on (Sept. 14, 2022 in Franklin. John was born in Coleanor, Alabama to Willie Ethyl Simpson and John Abbington Farrington, Sr. on Nov. 9, 1935. He went to multiple grammar schools around the Birmingham area, married Carolyn Jo Martin on July 15th, 1955 in Oktibbeh County, MS, and graduated with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University in 1957.
FRANKLIN, TN
Obituary: William Terry Chance

William Terry Chance, age 76, died September 12, 2022. Bill was born on March 19, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent much of his early life in southern Indiana, going to school and working for his father’s sand and gravel dredge company. In 1967 he married Deborah Harsin, and graduated soon after in 1968 from Purdue University with a degree in Psychology. He went on to Graduate School at Northern Illinois University, and earned a Ph.D in Psychology.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record

Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
FRANKLIN, TN
Neighbors Helping Neighbors at the Franklin Cancer Walk

The 5th annual Franklin Cancer Walk returns to downtown Franklin in September, this year benefiting more local cancer patients than ever. A record 100 recipients will receive direct assistance with food, rides to appointments, rent, utility bills and more. Organizer Samantha Shepherd said there was a lot no one told...
FRANKLIN, TN
Former BUMC Bishop Spain remembered as a ‘pastor par excellence’

Brentwood resident and beloved United Methodist Bishop Robert Hitchcock "Bob" Spain died Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 96. He served as Bishop from 1988 through 1992. Bishop Spain served as senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist Church for several years before his election to the episcopacy. After his retirement he and his wife, Syble, joined BUMC as members and he became the teacher for the Robert I. Moore Sunday school class.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Ravenwood’s Macaso, Page’s Collins selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week

FRANKLIN – A pair of fall sports senior stars were selected as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the Week ending Sept. 11. Ravenwood senior soccer player Bella Macaso, who helped lead Ravenwood to a 6-0 shutout of Centennial, and Page senior football receiver Max Collins, who hauled in three touchdowns last week, were recognized.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Spring Hill sanitation rates increase to alleviate subsidies

Spring Hill citizens will soon see a change in costs for sanitation after a unanimous decision of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week. The cost elevation is an attempt to make the city’s sanitation department self-sufficient. Effective October 1, 2022, the sanitation rate will be $21.25 per...
SPRING HILL, TN

