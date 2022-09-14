William Terry Chance, age 76, died September 12, 2022. Bill was born on March 19, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent much of his early life in southern Indiana, going to school and working for his father’s sand and gravel dredge company. In 1967 he married Deborah Harsin, and graduated soon after in 1968 from Purdue University with a degree in Psychology. He went on to Graduate School at Northern Illinois University, and earned a Ph.D in Psychology.

