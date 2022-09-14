Read full article on original website
Wilson County School Board passes resolution over third grade retention concerns
The Wilson County School Board unanimously passed a resolution expressing their concerns about the law that focuses on how well third graders perform on the ELA portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
williamsonherald.com
Franklin bank president selected as Advisory Council chair by state credit union system
The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS) recently empaneled new and continuing leadership during elections for the NASCUS Board and Credit Union Advisory Council. Members of the NASCUS Credit Union Advisory Council are elected by credit union members of the Council, which are mostly state-chartered credit unions from...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
154th Annual Robertson County Fair adds mullet contest
County fair season is in full swing and next up - Robertson County Fair.
williamsonherald.com
Residents invited to share thoughts on county Parks and Rec’s proposed Master Plan
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is working with local master and site planning firm Benesch to develop a comprehensive Master Plan to guide the future of investments and improvements for the department. In order to gain input from the public regarding their current experiences with WCPR and to...
williamsonherald.com
International women’s organization inviting area residents to an informational presentation
Williamson County residents are invited to attend an informal presentation about the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) that will take place Sept. 21 at the main branch of the Williamson County Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. The evening will include discussion about the potential formation of a...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: John Abbington Farrington Jr.
John Abbington Farrington Jr., age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on (Sept. 14, 2022 in Franklin. John was born in Coleanor, Alabama to Willie Ethyl Simpson and John Abbington Farrington, Sr. on Nov. 9, 1935. He went to multiple grammar schools around the Birmingham area, married Carolyn Jo Martin on July 15th, 1955 in Oktibbeh County, MS, and graduated with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University in 1957.
Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans
Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: William Terry Chance
William Terry Chance, age 76, died September 12, 2022. Bill was born on March 19, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent much of his early life in southern Indiana, going to school and working for his father’s sand and gravel dredge company. In 1967 he married Deborah Harsin, and graduated soon after in 1968 from Purdue University with a degree in Psychology. He went on to Graduate School at Northern Illinois University, and earned a Ph.D in Psychology.
williamsonherald.com
WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record
Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
williamsonherald.com
Neighbors Helping Neighbors at the Franklin Cancer Walk
The 5th annual Franklin Cancer Walk returns to downtown Franklin in September, this year benefiting more local cancer patients than ever. A record 100 recipients will receive direct assistance with food, rides to appointments, rent, utility bills and more. Organizer Samantha Shepherd said there was a lot no one told...
williamsonherald.com
Former BUMC Bishop Spain remembered as a ‘pastor par excellence’
Brentwood resident and beloved United Methodist Bishop Robert Hitchcock "Bob" Spain died Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 96. He served as Bishop from 1988 through 1992. Bishop Spain served as senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist Church for several years before his election to the episcopacy. After his retirement he and his wife, Syble, joined BUMC as members and he became the teacher for the Robert I. Moore Sunday school class.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
clarksvillenow.com
11 schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County make Reward status, 4 tagged as needing help
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A fourth of the schools in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System have been listed as excelling in the newest data released from the Tennessee Department of Education. This week the Tennessee Department of Education released the 2021-22 designations for schools that were excelling...
Wilson Co. elementary school hit by March 2020 tornadoes in construction limbo
Ever since the March 2020 tornadoes, students at Stoner Creek Elementary have been in temporary classrooms. And sadly, NewsChannel 5 learned this week they'll have to wait a little longer.
williamsonherald.com
Ravenwood’s Macaso, Page’s Collins selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – A pair of fall sports senior stars were selected as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the Week ending Sept. 11. Ravenwood senior soccer player Bella Macaso, who helped lead Ravenwood to a 6-0 shutout of Centennial, and Page senior football receiver Max Collins, who hauled in three touchdowns last week, were recognized.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
fox17.com
MNPS director pushes back against third grade reading law's 'negative impact'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle can be added to a list of school leaders who are not happy about the new state law regarding reading test. The law says that grade student can be held back from moving to the next grade if they fail the state reading test at the end of the year.
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill sanitation rates increase to alleviate subsidies
Spring Hill citizens will soon see a change in costs for sanitation after a unanimous decision of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week. The cost elevation is an attempt to make the city’s sanitation department self-sufficient. Effective October 1, 2022, the sanitation rate will be $21.25 per...
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
