Projecting 0-2 Notre Dame's bowl game

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
We’re just two weeks into the 2022 college football season and already gone are Notre Dame’s chances at the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl game. I’ve seen many say this is why Notre Dame needs to join a conference, because now there is nothing else to play for all year.

To all of them I simply say: then don’t lose at home to Marshall as a nearly three touchdown favorite.

Back to what is left to play for however is a bowl game and some remain more significant than others, surely. So where do the college experts that project these things have Notre Dame going this postseason?

Spoiler alert: not all of them send the Irish somewhere. Check it out in full below.

247Sports

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game: ReliaQuest Bowl

(This is the bowl game formerly known as the Outback Bowl – the one my heart will forever refer to as the Outback Bowl. )

Bowl Opponent: Ole Miss

Source: 247Sports

Athlon Sports

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Bowl Game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (would this really be grrrrrrreat though?)

Bowl opponent: UCLA

Source: Athlon Sports

CBS Sports

Autry Denson of Notre Dame at 1999 Gator Bowl –  Craig Jones /Allsport

Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Opponent: Arkansas

Source: CBS Sports – Jerry Palm

College Football News

cott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bowl Opponent: LSU

Source: College Football News

ESPN: Bonagura

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bowl opponent: Ole Miss

Source: ESPN

ESPN: Schlabach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Bowl opponent: Oregon State

Source: ESPN

USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Bowl game: None

Bowl opponent: Nobody

Source: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons why Auburn takes down Penn State on Saturday

Auburn hosts Penn State this Saturday and hopes to get revenge after last season’s 28-20 loss to the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. The anticipation of this game has grown more and more as the days have passed. The call for “All Auburn, All Orange” has led fans to believe that Auburn will hit the field wearing orange jerseys for the game, but that verdict is still left to be reached.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame great to return to campus this weekend

In the long history of Notre Dame football few players have drawn as much attention as former star Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o. Te’o helped guide the Irish to a 12-0 regular season in 2012 when he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting after putting up a year that saw him record seven interceptions, 113 tackles, and 1.5 sacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Louisiana State University
College Sports
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
College Football
Football
UCLA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College GameDay crew shares picks for Penn State-Auburn

ESPN may have sent College GameDay to Appalachian State on Saturday, but the Penn State–Auburn game is certainly in the spotlight for the crew when it came time to make their weekly picks. Thanks to playing an opener on Thursday night and having a low-profile home game last weekend, this is the first time Penn State has had a game featured in the Saturday picks segment to close out the program. Desmond Howard called for a big game from Nick Singleton in a Penn State win. Pat McAfee, the newcomer on the staff for College GameDay, went defense with love for Joey Porter...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC bowl projections, opponents following Week 2

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii. Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Tennessee (2-0)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's USA TODAY Sports' prediction for Florida vs. USF

Kickoff between the Florida Gators and USF Bulls is just hours away and ahead of the game the media is putting out its predictions for the upcoming matchups. Among those presenting their prognostications is the USA TODAY Sports college football staff, which offered its unanimous support for the Orange and Blue against their in-state foes. Votes were submitted by Scooby Axelson, Jace Evans, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Dan Wolken in favor of the Orange and Blue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football without a key player against UConn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Wolverines are set to take the field at noon EDT against Connecticut in the third game of the season. Michigan will be doing so without its sophomore running back Donovan Edwards who got hurt last week against Hawaii. Edwards was spotted in street clothes on the field and will not be participating against the Huskies on Saturday. Freshman CJ Stokes is expected to backup Blake Corum against UConn.
ANN ARBOR, MI
