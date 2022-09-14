Projecting 0-2 Notre Dame's bowl game
We’re just two weeks into the 2022 college football season and already gone are Notre Dame’s chances at the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl game. I’ve seen many say this is why Notre Dame needs to join a conference, because now there is nothing else to play for all year.
To all of them I simply say: then don’t lose at home to Marshall as a nearly three touchdown favorite.
Back to what is left to play for however is a bowl game and some remain more significant than others, surely. So where do the college experts that project these things have Notre Dame going this postseason?
Spoiler alert: not all of them send the Irish somewhere. Check it out in full below.
247Sports
Bowl Game: ReliaQuest Bowl
(This is the bowl game formerly known as the Outback Bowl – the one my heart will forever refer to as the Outback Bowl. )
Bowl Opponent: Ole Miss
Source: 247Sports
Athlon Sports
Bowl Game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (would this really be grrrrrrreat though?)
Bowl opponent: UCLA
Source: Athlon Sports
CBS Sports
Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Opponent: Arkansas
Source: CBS Sports – Jerry Palm
College Football News
Bowl Game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Bowl Opponent: LSU
Source: College Football News
ESPN: Bonagura
Bowl game: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Bowl opponent: Ole Miss
Source: ESPN
ESPN: Schlabach
Bowl game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Bowl opponent: Oregon State
Source: ESPN
USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game: None
Bowl opponent: Nobody
Source: USA TODAY Sports
