Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Meteorologist Krista McEnany pops in for the Indy Now Pop Quiz

INDIANAPOLIS — While Host Jillian Deam was down in Franklin checking out the BizBash event, we were lucky enough to rope in a special guest for our Indy Now Pop Quiz. CB4 This Morning Meteorologist Krista McEnany stepped in for what would end up being a neck-and-neck showdown. She...
Comedian Sally Brooks performing in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking for a fun evening out?. Comedian, writer and podcaster Sally Brooks is performing at Helium Comedy Club on Saturday 17th at 8 p.m. She sat down with FOX59’s Melissa Crash to discuss her current tour and upcoming album.
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
Ryan
The Film Yap: new in theaters & streaming!

INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd stopped by to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming. To read more reviews from The Film Yap visit filmyap.substack.com. New in Theaters:. The Woman King – Viola Davis stars in this grim action epic based on the true...
#Tiktok
Try the new Blockarita at downtown Indy’s Block Bistro

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indianapolis has partnered with Herradura aged tequila to create the signature Blockarita. Join Chef Terry Anthony and his crew on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4-8 p.m. for a happy hour featuring games and prizes,...
Heating up for the final weekend of summer!

Scattered clouds are moving over central Indiana this Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Most of the weekend is going to remain dry with an area of higher pressure situated east of the state. Winds will remain light, and the air is going to be stagnant today. There are handful of counties under an Air Quality Alert today. Indianapolis declared a Knozone Action Day as a result.
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
