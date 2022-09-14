ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Here's What's Open & Closed In Alberta During The Day Of Mourning For The Queen

Alberta has a "provincial day of mourning" on Monday, September 19 to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but it's not going to be a stat holiday in the province. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced there would be a holiday for federal workers across Canada but it was down to the individual provinces to decide whether the day would be a stat holiday.
Justin Trudeau Met With King Charles III For First Time Since Queen's Death (VIDEO)

Justin Trudeau is in the U.K. to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and welcome Canada's new monarch, King Charles III. On Saturday, September 17, the PM posted a picture of himself and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, on his Instagram, where he can be seen writing in a book with a portrait of the late queen nearby.
Parts Of Ontario Will Be Hotter Than Mexico City This Weekend & It'll Be Peak Summer Vibes

Ontario's weather forecast is swamping residents with yet another round of humidity and heat this weekend. Ok, somebody hasn't been manifesting autumn nearly hard enough. According to The Weather Network (TWN), cities like Toronto, London, and Windsor will see daytime temperatures reach 30 degrees through Saturday and Sunday, with humidex values making things feel even hotter.
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday. The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members. The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.
