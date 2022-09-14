Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says Vance ‘kissing my a–,’ compares reversal to Kim Jong Un
Former President Trump on Saturday said Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is “in love” with him and “kissing my ass” for support, comparing the GOP candidate’s change of heart toward him to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. During a Saturday night rally for Vance...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0