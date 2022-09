Buy Now Local author and part-time track coach Bob Ellsberg has documented a treasure trove of chestnut trees in northwestern Clatsop County. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Not too long ago, Bob Ellsberg and his dog, Rosie, walked into a grove of trees growing between Pipeline Road and the Walluski River.

What they found were chestnut trees. Big chestnut trees. By the hundreds. Smaller trees by the thousands. The deeper their walks into the woods, the more they found.

Buy Now Bob Ellsberg examined a chestnut tree branch. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Buy Now Light filtered through chestnut tree leaves. Lydia Ely/The Astorian