Hot Sauce Festival Triumphs, H-E-B Launches a Debit Card, Baraghani Delights, Bento Picnic Hosts the Harvest, Masienda Makes Masa Marvelous, and OMG Here Comes Oktoberfest Again

Thrillist
A Truly Exhaustive Guide to Austin's Food Truck Parks
Food truck parks are one of Austin’s signatures, right up there with excellent live music, beautiful walking trails, and less-than-stellar traffic lanes. As the fall heads our way, and the weather gets ever so slightly cooler, now more than ever is the time for some blissful outdoor dining. The...
Austin Chronicle
Basement Show Vibes in a Ballroom with Why Bonnie, Font, and On Being an Angel
In the low-ceilinged, disco ball-illuminated insides of the Ballroom, clusters of Dr. Martens-wearers, mullet-havers, and tote bag-bearers eagerly awaited Austin alt-/indie rockers Why Bonnie’s homecoming show. Friday night marked the self-dubbed “shoegazeicana” band's first Texas concert since their summer shoe-store performance at the Domain. Fresh on the heels of...
Austin Humane Society hosts sold out drive-thru pet pantry
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Humane Society (AHS) is looking to help pet owners in need as inflation causes an uptick in pet surrenders and animal rescues. Canidae Pet Food teamed up with Austin Humane Society for a drive-thru pet pantry event, which was held on Saturday, Sept. 17. AHS said due to the overwhelming response it received, the event was moved to the shelter's future home, located at 7625 N. Interstate 35 (currently the location of Red Rocks Church).
Austin Chronicle
A Pair of Porcupines in Zilker
There's a snuffling, and chewing. The newest resident at the Austin Nature & Science Center, a four-month-old male porcupine, is gnawing on on some treats: fresh fruit, veggies, and especially his favorite, sweet potatoes. The young porcupine is one of a pair that are becoming permanent residents of the Austin...
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 16 through September 18, 2022
From the 45th Annual Pecan Street Festival happening in downtown Austin, to Longhorn City Limits before Saturday’s University of Texas game, this weekend is jam packed with FREE things to do around town. And that’s not including Austin Museum Day where museums all around town are hosting fun and FREE things to do, perfect for a family outing! Explore the top ten FREE things to do in Austin below.
Hidden gems: Central Texans share their favorite H-E-B groceries
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
Texas-Sized Fall Festival Will Feature 750,000 Pounds Of Pumpkins
The annual tradition is returning this fall.
365thingsaustin.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations In Austin
Oktoberfest is right around the corner, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’ve rounded up a list of parties, events, concerts, and more for you to participate in now through the end of October. Koko’s Bavarian. Don’t miss the first annual Oktoberfest at Koko’s Bavarian. The Prince of...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 15-18
As summer slowly wraps up and fall arrives, Bento Picnic and Saba San’s are hosting a dinner and wine-pairing you won’t want to miss. With a curated menu highlighting ingredients from nearby farms and a carefully selected vino list to boot, guests will travel from station to station exploring the local flavors. Snag your tickets here. Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30-8 p.m., 2600 E. Cesar Chavez St.
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Gabi at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Gabi is waiting for someone to adopt her at Austin Animal Center. She is a cuddle bug that gets along with other dogs and it looking for a stable and loving home. AAC says Gabi can fit into many different family situations and has "really good calming energy". AAC is also hosting two events Saturday: the Unicorn Foster Adopter event and Clear the Crates, which is looking to adopt out 75 dogs that have been living in pop up crates due to lack of space.
Anti-Bitch Juice, neon weed signs, pink everywhere: Gabriela Bucio's Texas takeover
Sixth Street dance club Mala Vida is slammed on a steamy Saturday night in late August. Outside, a line snakes down the block, composed of eager partiers desperate to become enveloped by what lies ahead. Inside, the club is packed, and its hundreds of sweaty patrons are bathed in the neon glow emanating from all angles. The leadup to the weekend was a wash, quite literally, as Austin saw its first substantial rain in months. Tonight is a release. Young women tip their plastic cups filled with Tajín-rimmed margaritas toward a camera that is aimed at them as they grin in front of a glowing Bad Bunny heart sign. Selfies near the ATM. Selfies on the dance floor, throbbing with cumbia and perreo. Pink tube tops, short shorts, white boots. Big beards, backwards snapback, sleeve tattoos. They’re all here for one reason. Gabriela Bucio is on the decks, wearing a black, jewel-encrusted mock-neck crop top. Her jet black hair cascades in a tight ponytail down her back, and when she removes her headphones, two dangling Chanel earrings emerge.
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In San Marcos (Texas)
San Marcos, nicknamed San Marvelous, is the seat of Hays County and a beautiful small city that’s welcoming, modern, and steeped with history and culture. With many endangered species inhabiting its waterways and natural habitats, public art installations, and enticing shopping opportunities, this is a great tourist hotspot with many unique, one-of-a-kind sites to explore.
Round Rock bee keepers inform hive of Queen Elizabeth’s death
Round Rock Honey upheld a centuries-old tradition Friday by informing their bees of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
365thingsaustin.com
Top Notch Hamburgers
Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
thetexastasty.com
The 13 Best Mexican Restaurants in Austin
You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
