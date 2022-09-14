Read full article on original website
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold
Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold. The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7. "David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8...
Candace Cameron Bure Sets First Holiday Movie Under Great American Media Deal
Candace Cameron Bure is set to to star in and executive produce A Christmas…Present holiday movie, her first project with Great American Media since signing her deal with the company (then GAC Media) earlier this year. The movie is slated to premiere on the Great American Family network in November. The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 21. It will feature a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022. In A Christmas…Present, Bure...
Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys
The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall
Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Unite To Bring Benson & Stabler To The Emmys
There’s not a duo in Hollywood quite like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The Law & Order universe stars walked the Emmys carpet together, giving Benson and Stabler fans all the feels. Mariska looked stunning in a black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit on the Emmys carpet. Her...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel After Emmys Bit: ‘The Disrespect, Jimmy’
Social media lit up after Monday night’s Emmys in response to what many perceived as a misguided bit by Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel, after being dragged on stage by Will Arnett, proceeded to lay on the floor while “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson gave her Emmys speech for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Many online felt the moment was offensive and that Kimmel should have gotten up off the floor. (The joke was that Kimmel got drunk before being called up to the stage after losing an earlier Emmy.) One person who agreed with them is newly minted Emmy winner and...
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: First Look at Mayim Bialik-Hosted Series (PHOTO)
While Jeopardy! fans may be eager to get back into regular gameplay, ABC is gearing up for the primetime iteration of the adjacent Celebrity Jeopardy! which is set to kick off on Sunday, September 25. In an exclusive first look at Celebrity Jeopardy! we’re giving fans a sneak peek at...
Olivia Newton-John's Publicist LIVID Over Emmys 'In Memoriam' Snub, Insists 'Grease' Star Deserved To Be In Tribute
Olivia Newton-John's longtime publicist is furious that she was left out of the In Memoriam segment at the Emmy Awards just one month after her death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael Caprio, who represented Newton-John for more than two decades, expressed his disappointment over Monday's show snub. Revealing that the Grease star's family is still mourning her passing, he said he was personally upset by the situation. Caprio made it clear that Newton-John deserved to be in the tribute considering her television history in Hollywood, listing out her appearances on American Idol, RuPaul's Drag Race, Glee, and Dancing With The Stars.The...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Maeve at Emmys: PHOTO
The glitz and glamour of the 2022 Emmy Awards unfolded last night with the usual amount of celebrities showing off their good looks and beautful clothes. Chris O’Donnell, star of NCIS: Los Angeles, was on hand for the festivites in a rare public appearance. And he brought his youngest daughter, Maeve, along to make the night more special.
