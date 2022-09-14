Read full article on original website
Lineup for this year’s 3 Sisters Festival
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The 3 Sisters Music Festival isn’t just well regarded for the national bluegrass and roots music acts they bring to the Riverfront. It is also unique because it’s free. This year’s show is on Sept. 30 and October 1st at Ross’s Landing.
Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade
Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd. Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Present "V8's In The Village" And Great Race Ride-Along
This year’s wide range of family-friendly activities at the Third Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on October 14-16 in Tennessee’s Scenic City will include a celebration of American "V8’s in the Village" in West Village. Also added to the festivities will be rides on the streets of downtown...
Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
Grundy County Herald
Mountaineer Days in Tracy City
The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
Bridgeport Looks Forward To An Exciting Weekend
By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the […]. By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the Bridgeport High School Class Reunion. Bridgeport City officials expect about two thousand visitors over the weekend to enjoy music, fireworks, children’s activities, and prize giveaways. The festival is in honor…
Park(ing) Day Returns To Turn Downtown Chattanooga Inside Out
Park(ing) Day, a global celebration of public space, creativity, and engaging urban design, returns to downtown Chattanooga on Friday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm. “The idea of Park(ing) Day is very simple,” explains Eric Myers from the Chattanooga Design Studio, one of the event’s local organizers. “For one day, people take on-street parking spaces and convert them into small parks. It’s a safe and fun way that we can reclaim some space for people to enjoy and demonstrate diﬀerent ways to use the public realm.”
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
Saluting Champions Of Health Care In The Chattanooga Area
Each year, the Champions of Health Care awards honor the best of the best health care professionals here in the Chattanooga area. This year’s Champions were recently profiled in The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and recognized at a luncheon yesterday in downtown Chattanooga. Chris Vass is public editor...
Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center
DALTON, Ga. — The Grammy-winning Gatlin Brothers are coming to the Dalton Convention Center on Sept. 16 with special guests Lee Newton and Taylor Sanders. Larry, Steve and Rudy will fill the Convention Center with their legendary harmonies on hits like All the Gold in California, Broken Lady, and Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer To You). The Gatlin Brothers have been making music together for more than 65 years from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall and continue to impress audiences with their stellar performances. Before the Gatlin Brothers take the stage, singer/songwriter Lee Newton will bless the audience with her moving original songs and her interpretations of classic country hits. Newton won 2020 Josie Music Awards vocalist of the year, 2021 JMA EP Album of the year, and is also up for seven nominations this year. She has opened for Ronnie Milsap, Diamond Rio, and Ronnie McDowell. Working Girl Blues, the first single from her new album UnLEEshed, has topped the Indie music chart. Country pop artist, Taylor Sanders, will open the show with her powerhouse vocals. Sanders combines her unique artistic style with her dance-driven stage shows, bringing a sassy twang, a spunky vibe, and a bouncing beat. Taylor has gained recognition for her cover and visual presentation of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and is set to release her new country pop single, Firecracker, this Fall.
When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee
“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
ERPD Arrests September 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
This Is The Most Remote Place In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County. Tyner Academy took their unbeaten record into Benton, Tennessee for a region game against the Wildcats.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
