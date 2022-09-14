Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal
FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
Bristol Press
Bristol City Council approves two resolutions
BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
darientimes.com
Revisions to Danbury’s charter are back on the table after three-year hiatus
DANBURY — The city is taking another stab at updating its governing document after a three-year hiatus. The effort, which had been stalled since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will restart from the beginning because there have been changes in administrations and City Council leadership since it initially began.
mycitizensnews.com
Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules
NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z approves apartment, retail plans for former Chromium Process site
SHELTON — Development of the former Chromium Process site — which has been home to parking for those living, working and visiting businesses downtown — has received the go-ahead. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, unanimously approved developer John Guedes’ plans to construct a...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...
Register Citizen
New Haven plans transformation of State Street
NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
Seramonte Tenants Heard; Decision Delayed
Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission arose from the dead — and heard from tenants facing rent increases of up to 75 percent at a pothole-laden apartment complex. The newly reconstituted commission held its first meeting in four years Thursday night, over Zoom. The first order of business was hearing...
Bristol Press
Bristol receives a grant to replace blighted tennis courts
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has received a grant from the Connecticut Urban Forest Council to replace the blighted tennis courts on Memorial Boulevard with an “urban garden.”. Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department said that the $35,000 grant will...
Register Citizen
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis
Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
NewsTimes
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
darientimes.com
1st community Gather New Haven Festival to unfold Sunday at Goffe Street Park
NEW HAVEN — Gather New Haven, the nonprofit organization born from the merger between the New Haven Land Trust and New Haven Farms, will hold its first Gather New Haven Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Goffe Street Park, also known as DeGale Field. "The Gather...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’
If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
NewsTimes
67 Greenwich Republicans demand school superintendent be put on leave during hiring investigation
GREENWICH — Close to 70 Greenwich Republicans, including three members of the fall’s slate of candidates, have signed a letter calling for top school district officials to be placed on administrative leave during the town’s investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The letter, which has 67...
Clutter dispute leads to issue of honor
SOUTH WINDSOR — The dispute between Kristin Norton and the town started out being over a cluttered yard, the town’s zoning and blight ordinances, and money. It has given rise, however, to a subplot about reputation and honor. The current controversy began during the 2019 trial in the...
