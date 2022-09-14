ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

darientimes.com

Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal

FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol City Council approves two resolutions

BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
BRISTOL, CT
darientimes.com

Revisions to Danbury’s charter are back on the table after three-year hiatus

DANBURY — The city is taking another stab at updating its governing document after a three-year hiatus. The effort, which had been stalled since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will restart from the beginning because there have been changes in administrations and City Council leadership since it initially began.
DANBURY, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules

NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
NAUGATUCK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z approves apartment, retail plans for former Chromium Process site

SHELTON — Development of the former Chromium Process site — which has been home to parking for those living, working and visiting businesses downtown — has received the go-ahead. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, unanimously approved developer John Guedes’ plans to construct a...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven plans transformation of State Street

NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Seramonte Tenants Heard; Decision Delayed

Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission arose from the dead — and heard from tenants facing rent increases of up to 75 percent at a pothole-laden apartment complex. The newly reconstituted commission held its first meeting in four years Thursday night, over Zoom. The first order of business was hearing...
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol receives a grant to replace blighted tennis courts

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has received a grant from the Connecticut Urban Forest Council to replace the blighted tennis courts on Memorial Boulevard with an “urban garden.”. Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department said that the $35,000 grant will...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’

If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Clutter dispute leads to issue of honor

SOUTH WINDSOR — The dispute between Kristin Norton and the town started out being over a cluttered yard, the town’s zoning and blight ordinances, and money. It has given rise, however, to a subplot about reputation and honor. The current controversy began during the 2019 trial in the...

