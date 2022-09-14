How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 2 matchups
Alabama lost a good bit of their players from a season ago to the transfer portal. Some of the more notable ones were Jahleel Billingsley, Agiye Hall, Drew Sanders and Stephon Wynn. Each contributed in some way whether it be on defense, offense, or even special teams.
In total, 26 of the players that were on last season’s roster are no longer with the program following the 2021-2022 season. That is one more than what the recruiting class brought in. Nonetheless, Alabama has had to move on and find replacements since then. The Tide landed five transfers via the transfer portal: Jermaine Burton, Tyler Steen, Tyler Harrell, Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Several of the transfers have made significant contributions so far at their new schools. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how some of Alabama’s transfers performed in Week 2 at their new schools.
Javon Baker - UCF
Baker’s Stats versus Louisville:
- 5 receptions
- 84 receiving yards
Keilan Robinson - Texas
Robinson’s Stats versus Alabama:
- 1 reception
- 5 receiving yards
- 1 carry
- -2 rushing yards
Drew Sanders - Arkansas
Sanders’ Stats versus South Carolina:
- 7 tackles
- 2 sacks
Joseph Bulovas - Vanderbilt
Bulovas’ Stats versus Wake Forest:
- 1/1 FG
- 35 yds.
- 2/2 XP
Kyriq McDonald - Missouri State
McDonald’s Stats versus UT Martin:
- 4 tackles
- 1 TFL
- 1 FF
Tyrell Shavers - San Diego State
Shaver’s Stats versus Idaho State:
- 3 receptions
- 36 receiving yards
- 1 TD
Shane Lee - USC
Lee’s Stats versus Stanford:
- 4 tackles
- 1 sack
Brandon Bishop - Louisiana
Bishop’s Stats versus Eastern Michigan:
- 1 tackle
- 1 INT
Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Charlotte:
- 27 CMP / 31 ATT
- 391 PaYds
- 4 PaTDs
- 2 rushes
- 6 RuYds
- 1 RuTD
