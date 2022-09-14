ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 2 matchups

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama lost a good bit of their players from a season ago to the transfer portal. Some of the more notable ones were Jahleel Billingsley, Agiye Hall, Drew Sanders and Stephon Wynn. Each contributed in some way whether it be on defense, offense, or even special teams.

In total, 26 of the players that were on last season’s roster are no longer with the program following the 2021-2022 season. That is one more than what the recruiting class brought in. Nonetheless, Alabama has had to move on and find replacements since then. The Tide landed five transfers via the transfer portal: Jermaine Burton, Tyler Steen, Tyler Harrell, Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Several of the transfers have made significant contributions so far at their new schools. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how some of Alabama’s transfers performed in Week 2 at their new schools.

Javon Baker - UCF

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Baker’s Stats versus Louisville:

  • 5 receptions
  • 84 receiving yards

Keilan Robinson - Texas

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson’s Stats versus Alabama:

  • 1 reception
  • 5 receiving yards
  • 1 carry
  • -2 rushing yards

Drew Sanders - Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders’ Stats versus South Carolina:

  • 7 tackles
  • 2 sacks

Joseph Bulovas - Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bulovas’ Stats versus Wake Forest:

  • 1/1 FG
  • 35 yds.
  • 2/2 XP

Kyriq McDonald - Missouri State

Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

McDonald’s Stats versus UT Martin:

  • 4 tackles
  • 1 TFL
  • 1 FF

Tyrell Shavers - San Diego State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Shaver’s Stats versus Idaho State:

  • 3 receptions
  • 36 receiving yards
  • 1 TD

Shane Lee - USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lee’s Stats versus Stanford:

  • 4 tackles
  • 1 sack

Brandon Bishop - Louisiana

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bishop’s Stats versus Eastern Michigan:

  • 1 tackle
  • 1 INT

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Charlotte:

  • 27 CMP / 31 ATT
  • 391 PaYds
  • 4 PaTDs
  • 2 rushes
  • 6 RuYds
  • 1 RuTD

