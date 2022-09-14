ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼

When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re welcoming fall with our arms wide open, especially with cooler mornings this past week. And with cooler weather, comes a family-favorite - fall events!. Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin this Friday, September 16 and will remain open until Sunday, October 30. This...
HAMILTON, GA
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes

Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Wakis African Kitchen: First African restaurant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City. The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream. Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj”...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Comfortable for now but changes are on the way

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Enjoy the next couple of days as temperatures stay near average, expect highs in the middle to a few upper 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Dominate high pressure will continue to sit over the entire region so there are no major changes in our forecast.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way

​​2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
WSFA

Veterinarians warn about canine influenza

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Fort Benning: Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr. of the ‘Best Ranger Competition’ passes away at 97

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Retired Commanding General behind the Best Ranger Competition passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, according to The U.S. Army Ranger Association. Retired Commanding General  David E. Grange, Jr.’s name will always be remembered through the David E. Grange, Jr. Best Ranger Competition. The U.S. Army Ranger Association honored him in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

“Keep loving each other” Columbus couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary and shares secret to a long-lasting marriage

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A 99-year-old Columbus couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary at Covenant Woods with numerous family and friends in attendance.   Mary and Skeet Minor initially met in the 1940s during World War II after she drafted him into service in Meriwether County, Georgia.  Soon after meeting each other, they fell in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
unionspringsherald.com

From Student Athlete to Probate Judge

Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Motorcylist dies in Friday morning crash in Beauregard

A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112. George Paul Shapley Jr, 57, of Valley, collided with a car, said Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton. Shapley was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Friday. Lee County EMA had issued a traffic...
LEE COUNTY, AL

