​​2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.

ROANOKE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO