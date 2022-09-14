Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
WTVM
Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re welcoming fall with our arms wide open, especially with cooler mornings this past week. And with cooler weather, comes a family-favorite - fall events!. Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin this Friday, September 16 and will remain open until Sunday, October 30. This...
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
WTVM
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
WSFA
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes
Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
WTVM
Wakis African Kitchen: First African restaurant in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City. The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream. Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj”...
wrbl.com
Comfortable for now but changes are on the way
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Enjoy the next couple of days as temperatures stay near average, expect highs in the middle to a few upper 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Dominate high pressure will continue to sit over the entire region so there are no major changes in our forecast.
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way
2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
WSFA
Veterinarians warn about canine influenza
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
Fort Benning: Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr. of the ‘Best Ranger Competition’ passes away at 97
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Retired Commanding General behind the Best Ranger Competition passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, according to The U.S. Army Ranger Association. Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr.’s name will always be remembered through the David E. Grange, Jr. Best Ranger Competition. The U.S. Army Ranger Association honored him in […]
“Keep loving each other” Columbus couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary and shares secret to a long-lasting marriage
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A 99-year-old Columbus couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary at Covenant Woods with numerous family and friends in attendance. Mary and Skeet Minor initially met in the 1940s during World War II after she drafted him into service in Meriwether County, Georgia. Soon after meeting each other, they fell in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
Blind 11 year-old Smiths Station girl with spina bifida inspires book
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Aaliyah Swinney loves to sing. She loves Jesus. She gets straight As in school and has dreams and aspirations. That’s what she wants people to see. Aaliyah is blind and has spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. She doesn’t like […]
College baseball expert chimes in on Auburn's tough schedule
Auburn baseball's schedule is a tough one.
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus demolished after deemed total loss in fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire destroys a popular restaurant in Columbus. Fire crews worked all Wednesday morning and afternoon to knock down the blaze at Buckhead Steak and Wine - formerly known as the Buckhead Grill. [WATCH: Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus]. The restaurant...
unionspringsherald.com
From Student Athlete to Probate Judge
Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Motorcylist dies in Friday morning crash in Beauregard
A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112. George Paul Shapley Jr, 57, of Valley, collided with a car, said Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton. Shapley was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Friday. Lee County EMA had issued a traffic...
wrbl.com
Author of new Stocking Strangler book and Carlton Gary’s prosecutor talk about the ‘reign of terror’ in the 1970s
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chuck Williams Show, a WRBL podcast, will explore a terrible chapter in Columbus’ history – the 1970s Stocking Stranglings. Chuck interviews Judge Bill Smith and author William Rawlings. Chuck joins us now. For years, Judge Smith was unable to table this case...
