Penn State 27-23 There's something special about Jordan-Hare Stadium. It creates an energy that opponents fear and absolutely can be the toughest place in the country to play. However, after last week's performance where the offense put up a whopping 24 points on San Jose State, I don't have much confidence in the Tigers to outscore Sean Clifford and Penn State, regardless of the atmosphere. It will be close, but I have to take the Nittany Lions in this one. But before you get upset, I picked Auburn last year — I might be doing y'all a favor.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO