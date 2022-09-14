Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
Harsin considered going to Calzada
AUBURN | During an atrocious third quarter that included two turnovers and being outscored 17-0 by Penn State, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau nearly made a big move. Third-team quarterback Zach Calzada started warming up on the sidelines in preparation to enter a game for the...
Scarlet Nation
Wilson ‘closer than you think’ to decision
AUBURN | Auburn picked up one commitment Sunday. A second could be coming soon. Lakeland (Fla.) High offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson is closing in on a final decision following his official visit to Auburn this weekend. “Real close. Real close. Closer than you think,” said Wilson of a commitment.
Scarlet Nation
Pick’em: Week 3
Penn State 27-23 There's something special about Jordan-Hare Stadium. It creates an energy that opponents fear and absolutely can be the toughest place in the country to play. However, after last week's performance where the offense put up a whopping 24 points on San Jose State, I don't have much confidence in the Tigers to outscore Sean Clifford and Penn State, regardless of the atmosphere. It will be close, but I have to take the Nittany Lions in this one. But before you get upset, I picked Auburn last year — I might be doing y'all a favor.
Scarlet Nation
Auburn makes big impression on big-time guard
Tahaad Pettiford got to see Auburn’s atmosphere at its best. The point guard from Hudson Catholic high in Jersey City, N.J., had a “great time" while watching the football Tigers take on Penn State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarlet Nation
THE WAR ROOM
Auburn traveled to Penn State last season looking to put a stain on the Nittany Lion's white-out game. The Tigers ultimately fell short of a win, but on Saturday, get a chance to redeem themselves in their own backyard. It's set to be an exciting, all-orange weekend, which means it's...
Comments / 0