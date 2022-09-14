Read full article on original website
waynetimes.com
Dense, Ralph Milton
MACEDON: Ralph passed away on September 11, 2022 at age 85. He was born in Van Etten, NY to Milton and Clara Dense. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, daughter-in-law, Donna Dense, younger sister, Rosemary, and younger brother Jerry. Ralph is survived by his sons, Brian Dense (Lisa Kisil-Dense)...
waynetimes.com
Webster, James P. (Jim)
SODUS: Age 75, passed away on September 14, 2022. Jim was born in Rochester, NY to the late Ruth (Dodge) Webster and the late Harris Webster on December 25, 1946. He attended Monroe High School in Rochester, NY and graduated in 1964. He went on to earn a degree in Accounting from Alfred State. Jim and his wife, Ann, had a seasonal site at the Merry Knoll Campground, in Clayton, NY. For over 45 years, Jim enjoyed fishing on the St. Lawrence River with his friends Danny and Sam, and watching the ships pass by. For the better part of his career, he worked in sales and traveled all over NY State where he made many life-long connections. In his early years, Jim taught and coached hockey at the Aquinas Institute. In 2021, he and his team were inducted into the Aquinas Hall of Fame, on the 50th anniversary of the team winning the first Section 5 hockey championship. Jim was a 25-year member of the National Ski Patrol at Brantling Ski and Snowboard.
waynetimes.com
The annual Sodus Harvest Fest returns
Some new things are coming to the 14th Annual Harvest Fest (Sodus Village Main Street) on September 24, 2022: Dunking Booth, demonstrations of: martial arts, K-9 dogs, traditional Mexican dancers. Childrens’ games and music as well…. Many people will come to enjoy the 14th Annual Harvest Fest on September...
waynetimes.com
Red Creek students go back to school with Sweethearts and Heroes
An amazing squad of cape-less superheroes emerged upon Red Creek this week to show students and educators how they can spread HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist!) during the 2022-2023 school year — and beyond. Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation team that prevents bullying and suicide,...
waynetimes.com
The traveling thief
The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
waynetimes.com
NRW Alumni Art Exhibit begins September 23 with Opening Reception
The 11th Annual Alumni Art Exhibition will be on display in the North Rose-Wolcott Art Gallery from September 23 through October 28, 2022. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23. The NRW Alumni Art Show is back after a two-year hiatus due...
waynetimes.com
Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets
State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
waynetimes.com
Sheriff: No more Brady Checks in Wayne County
Sheriff Rob Milby announced a change in the Pistol Permit Process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on September 1 of this year. Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file. Those background checks, also known as Brady Checks, required a comprehensive check of several systems to see if a permit holder had been involved in any activity that would initiate suspension or revocation proceedings of that permit. That process could take up to several weeks, dependent upon the amount of new applications submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. Various political races also affected the amount of Brady Checks that were submitted. The Brady process, combined with the regular course of business, conducting backgrounds for new pistol permit applicants, lengthened the time it would take for a new applicant to acquire a permit.
