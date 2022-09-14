Read full article on original website
CDC: No Excess Pediatric Brain Infections During the Pandemic
A CDC report found no evidence for any unusual uptick in brain-related complications of bacterial infection among children across the country recently. Hospitalization for brain abscesses and empyemas declined after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, rebounded in the summer of 2021, and then peaked in March 2022. Since then, it has fallen back to baseline levels, according to epidemiologist Emma Accorsi, PhD, of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and colleagues.
MitraClip G4 Sets the Bar Higher for Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair
BOSTON -- Contemporary practice had the fourth-generation MitraClip producing low short-term mortality and other good results even in mitral regurgitation (MR) patients previously deemed unsuitable for transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER), according to a post-approval study. In over 1,000 patients, MitraClip G4 was associated with 96.2% acute procedural success -- defined...
Current Troponin Testing Approach Is a Bust for MI Diagnosis in Older People
Relying on the sex-specific 99th percentile upper reference limit of cardiac troponin may incorrectly suggest myocardial infarction (MI) in older adults with suspected heart attacks, though no diagnostic approach emerged as a better alternative, an analysis from High-STEACS found. The guideline-recommended thresholds for increased high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I (hs-cTnI), indicating...
Clot Grabber Safe, Promising in Intermediate-Risk PE
BOSTON -- Clot retrieval for intermediate- to high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE) in patients who don't fit conventional criteria for intervention was safe and associated with immediate hemodynamic and symptom benefits, the FLASH registry showed. Mechanical thrombectomy using the FlowTriever System resulted in major adverse events (AEs) in 1.8% of patients...
Steps, Intensity, and Mortality; Artificial Sweeteners and CVD
TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics...
Primary Care Docs Need Better Community Data to Improve Public Health, Expert Says
Primary care doctors need to play a major role in improving the public health system, and to do that they need better data on the community they're serving, said Andrew Bazemore, MD, MPH, at a briefing sponsored by the Alliance for Health Policy Friday. "I need to understand what the...
Appointment Wait Times Continue to Rise Amid Concerns of Physician Shortages
The number of days a patient had to wait for a new appointment in four specialties -- ob/gyn, cardiology, orthopedic surgery, and dermatology -- continues to increase, according to a new survey. Among 15 major metropolitan areas, the time it takes to schedule a new appointment increased by 8% since...
Data Now Out for Pegloticase-MTX Combo Gout Treatment
Full results from the so-called MIRROR trial have now been published and suggest the FDA made the right decision this summer to approve methotrexate as an add-on to pegloticase (Krystexxa) for patients with uncontrolled gout. Among patients assigned to the combination in the randomized trial, 71.0% met the primary endpoint...
