A CDC report found no evidence for any unusual uptick in brain-related complications of bacterial infection among children across the country recently. Hospitalization for brain abscesses and empyemas declined after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, rebounded in the summer of 2021, and then peaked in March 2022. Since then, it has fallen back to baseline levels, according to epidemiologist Emma Accorsi, PhD, of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and colleagues.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO