Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
Houston Agent Magazine
Housing inventory soars in Houston as buyers turn back to the rental market
Houston housing inventory has grown to its highest level in two years, according to the Houston Association of REALTORS®’ August 2022 Market Update. HAR reports that sales of single-family homes have fallen 16.9%, the lowest monthly sales volume since February of this year. Sales of houses at all...
Right at Home Northwest Houston provides support and safety for loved ones
Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. As a Certified Senior Advisor and long-time caregiver, Sandi Heintz has dedicated her life to helping others. Her business, Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. The Right at Home philosophy allows those they serve to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
realtynewsreport.com
Condo Tower Topped Out by Pelican Builders
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –Pelican Builders has topped out its 17-story high-rise condominium tower, which is under construction in the Tanglewood area at 5656 San Felipe. The 67-unit project, called The Hawthorne, is developed by Houston-based Pelican Builders. “Just over a year ago, we stood at this...
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
Panr
1207 Grand West Blvd Unit 1C
Vacation Rental!! $210/Night, $1,370/Week, $3600/Month, Min. 3 days stay & $70 cleaning fee will be added. *No Car Needed!! Fully furnished unit located at University Center in Katy,Texas. Welcoming murals in the entrance and accent designs on each floor! Each unit has fully equipped gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious bedroom, washer & dryer, covered parking, gated parking & controlled access . This unit features convenient extra sleeper for guests. Other similar unit available!! Surrounded by more than $100 million development with easy access & walk-ability to amenities such as dining, grocery shopping, clothing, housing, transportation, education, leisure, etc. Easy access to i-10 & TX 99. Minutes away from Katy Mills Outlet Mall, Katy Asian Town, Memorial Herman Hospital, Energy Corridor area, University of Houston, etc.
inforney.com
Houston, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
thepostnewspaper.net
Sugar Land’s Trammell Wins
Lago Mar Multisport Festival 10K at Lagoonfest Texas. Many local residents came back home as winners during the Lago Mar Multisport Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, at Lagoonfest Texas — a sporting event that included road races, a triathlon for kids and an aquathon for adults and teenagers.
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Urban Bricks Kitchen opens its second Houston location in League City
The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings. (Courtesy Urban Bricks Pizza) Urban Bricks Kitchen opened a store in League City at 2456 Marina Bay Drive. The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings and dough made in-house. The new location is the second based in Houston, the first being in The Woodlands area. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand
A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
Updated: City of Houston sets tax rate public hearing for Sept. 28
The Houston City Council voted at its Sept. 14 meeting to schedule a public hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 for the 2022-23 property tax rate. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Houston City Council voted at its Sept. 14 meeting to schedule a public hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 for the 2022-23 property tax rate. The rate being considered will be $0.53364 per $100 of valuation.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness to soon bring services to Sugar Land, Missouri City
A new pharmacy bringing a wide range of services to Riverstone, Sienna and surrounding Sugar Land and Missouri City communities, will soon open. (Courtesy Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness) A new pharmacy will soon bring a wide variety of services to Sugar Land and Missouri City. Locally owned community pharmacy Riverstone...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
