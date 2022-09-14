Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.

