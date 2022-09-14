Read full article on original website
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
Suspect in Seattle shooting that left one dead, six hurt found not guilty
SEATTLE — One of three defendants accused of being involved in a deadly gun battle in downtown Seattle in 2020 was found not guilty of murder and assault by a jury. Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver were charged with first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault. Tolbert was...
q13fox.com
Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
q13fox.com
'Avoid area': Man with knife inside burning Montlake home; another injured person may be inside
SEATTLE - Seattle fire crews and police are at the scene of a house fire in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning. At about 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. The Seattle Fire...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in separate hit-and-runs in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police are investigating two deadly, separate instances, of a hit-and-run. Police were first called to the 4500 block of Auburn Way N. around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. They say a man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the west side of the road.
q13fox.com
Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home
Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
q13fox.com
Edmonds Police seek man suspected of following, groping person in grocery store
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds Police need help identifying a man suspected of following and groping a teenager at a grocery store. Authorities say around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect walked into the Ranch 99 Market off Pacific Hwy. He reportedly followed an 18-year-old into several aisles, passing by them very closely.
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
q13fox.com
Annual Everett Police report shows increases in gun violence, other crimes
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department has released its annual report for 2021, which shows the city has seen a trend of increasing gun violence and other crime over the past two years. The report stated:. Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020...
nbcrightnow.com
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
Tacoma woman faces murder charges in robbery that turned to shootout
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is facing murder charges after Tacoma police say a planned robbery quickly escalated into a shootout. On July 30, Tacoma police officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
