Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
Motorway breakdown driver's death was an accident
The death of a man who was found under a motorway overbridge in Bonnybridge after his car broke down is being treated as an accident. The body of John Johnston, 47, of Glasgow, was discovered at about 00:10 on Thursday on Station Road, Longcroft. Mr Johnston's silver Ford Fiesta broke...
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wiltshire man dies after being struck by coach in Swindon
A "kind and caring man" has died after being struck by a coach last month. Phillip Regan, 58, of Great Bedwyn, Wiltshire, was in the collision on the A419 northbound slip road near to Swindon's Great Western Hospital at about 15:00 BST on 27 August. Mr Regan, who was on...
Cost of living: Hull and East Riding councils in 'warm banks' talks
Councils are planning to open "warm banks" this winter to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home. Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said the authority was working to finalise its plans and hoped to provide further details next week. East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North East...
