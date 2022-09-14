After being off the national radar for a week following their season-opening loss, the Oregon Ducks are back in the spotlight once again. With a chance to prove how good they really are against the No. 14 ranked BYU Cougars, the No. 24 ranked Ducks will look to take advantage of that opportunity. The Ducks have won 20 straight games at Autzen Stadium, and bring one of the best home records in the nation into Saturday’s game. That may not mean much to their opponent, though, who is coming off of a double-overtime win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears last...

