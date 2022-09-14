ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada

KIRK FERENTZ: We got off the mat and got back in the fight and did a good job in unusual circumstances tonight. So to stay focused, that was good to see. Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to.
