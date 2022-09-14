Read full article on original website
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's dominant home victory
One week after knocking off Iowa for the first time in his Cyclones' tenure, head coach Matt Campbell has Iowa State off to its best start since 2012 at 3-0. Campbell met with the media after the game, where he was asked about several topics on the season. On Will...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada
KIRK FERENTZ: We got off the mat and got back in the fight and did a good job in unusual circumstances tonight. So to stay focused, that was good to see. Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to.
