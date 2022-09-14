Princess Anne’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 5 Beautiful Grandkids

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, 2022, was the United Kingdom’s monarch for 70 years, and left an indelible mark on Buckingham Palace, including four children in the line of succession that she welcomed with husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99. Those four royals — Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — bestowed their parents with six grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

While some of the next generation royals are in the spotlight more than others, all have had their own special place in the monarch’s heart, especially with the addition of her 12 great grandchildren. Princess Anne’s children, Peter and Zara, had five of those grandchildren between the pair. Keep reading to find out more about Anne’s grandkids, here!

Peter Phillips, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip in 2022. (Shutterstock)

Savannah Phillips

At 11 years old, Savannah Phillips is the oldest great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. The daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, Savannah is 19th in line for the throne, although she doesn’t have a royal title. Her grandparents are Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

Isla Phillips

Isla Phillips, born March 29, 2012, is the younger sister of Savannah. Like her sister, Isla doesn’t have a royal title, as her grandparents, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, declined the Queen’s offer to give her father Peter Phillips a title, for fear it would be a “hindrance in the child’s future career,” according to the Washington Post. She is 20th in line for the throne.

Mia Tindall

Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall sit together at the The Magic Millions Festival of Eventing in 2022. (Shutterstock)

Born January 17, 2014, Mia Tindall is the daughter of former rugby player, Mike Tindall, and Zara Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. As Zara wasn’t given a royal title when she was born, Mia does not hold one as well. However, she appears close to her royal cousins, as she has been snapped alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte at various events. She is 22nd in line for the throne.

Lena Tindall

Like her older sister Mia, Lena Tindall doesn’t have a royal title. Mike and Zara’s second daughter was born on June 18, 2018. Although the expecting parents had the name originally chosen as “Elena”, they switched it days before the birth. “I liked the name Elena but I didn’t want her initials to be ‘ET’ so she’s Lena,” Zara told The Telegraph at the time.

Lucas Tindall

Mia and Lena got a little baby brother on March 21, 2021. The first son of Mike and Zara, Lucas Tindall was actually delivered in the bathroom of the couple’s Gloucestershire home. “Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” Mike revealed on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.