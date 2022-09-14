LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The women of HBO’s hit drama series House of the Dragon are doing things their way. There is something to be said about women reclaiming their power and the Game of Thrones prequel series shines a bright light on how it should be done. Learn more about the impactful women, shaping the captivating first season inside.

House of the Dragon is one of the most-watched shows on TV right now. It is also on the list of the most expensive shows to make, reportedly costing $20 million an episode. The fantasy drama series is a prequel to HBO’s record-breaking Game of Thrones, created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal. Both series are based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by Martin. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serve as showrunners.

So far, fans are having fun commentating on the drama that ensues in House of the Dragon. After a disappointing Game of Thrones series finale, maybe this show will prove to be the franchise’s redemption. There is so much to learn about the universe as House of the Dragon takes us over 100 years ahead of the events that take place during Game of Thrones.

As we learn about the history, check out the women of House of the Dragon who are busy creating life, alluding femme fatal, and regaining power throughout their kingdom.

Learn about the women of House of the Dragon below:

Meet The Impactful Women Who Make Up HBO’s Hit Series ‘House of the Dragon’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything, but she was not born a man. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen and Aemma Arryn. She is an experienced dragonrider and her mount is the she-dragon Syrax.

Rhaenyra is played as a teen by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D’Arcy.

2. Alicent Hightower

From an early age, she has lived in the Red Keep and grown up among the royal family.

Queen Alicent Hightower is the second wife of King Viserys I Targaryen. The daughter of Ser Otto Hightower, who was Hand to the previous king. She is the mother of King Aegon II Targaryen, Queen Helaena Targaryen, Prince Aemond Targaryen and Prince Daeron Targaryen. She is also the archenemy of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, and one of the masterminds of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. She was once Rhaenyra’s closest friend.

Alicent is portrayed by Emily Carey as a teen and Olivia Cooke as an adult.

3. Queen Aemma Arryn

The wife of King Viserys, Queen Aemma Arryn is determined to give him a male heir to take up the Iron Throne.

Queen Aemma Arryn was portrayed by Sian Brooke.

4. Mysaria

Mysaria is a brothel proprietor and former prostitute and slave. Under the alias White Worm, she eventually leads a network of spies and informants active in King’s Landing.

She is also referred to as Lady Misery. Mysaria was a dancer from Lys who became Prince Daemon Targaryen’s most trusted confidante and the unofficial mistress of whisperers to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons

Mysaria is portrayed by Sonoya Mizuno.

5. Laena Velaryon

Laena Velaryon was a member of House Velaryon, and the second wife of Daemon Targaryen. She was a dragonrider who rode Vhagar. She died after giving birth to her unnamed stillborn son.

Laena Velaryon is portrayed by actresses Nova Fouellis-Mosé and Savannah Steyn.

6. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, also known as Rhaenys Velaryon, is a princess of the Targaryen dynasty, and the wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon. She is a dragonrider, her mount being Meleys, the Red Queen.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is portrayed by actress Eve Best.