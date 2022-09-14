Read full article on original website
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud
He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
Velveteen Dream Was Deemed A ‘Public Relations Nightmare’ Prior To WWE Release
Velveteen Dream had a solid run in NXT, where he became one of their top stars thanks to his impressive character work and in-ring skills. However, he was also a subject of controversy because of all the allegations made against him. Patrick Clark had a lot of stories about his...
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
Claudio Catagnoli Stole His Big Swing Move Idea From ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Cesaro, now Claudio Catagnoli, is the current ROH World Champion. While his publicity knows no bounds, what’s even more famous is his Big Swing. The move is loved by fans and wrestlers alike. It turns out that he drew inspiration from an interesting source. The question arises of how...
Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns
Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman Takes Shot at Jake Paul After Logan Paul Makes Challenge to Roman Reigns
After much teasing throughout the day, tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Logan Paul addressing the WWE Universe with a big announcement. News broke earlier in the day that WWE is planning on Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul being the main event of Crown Jewel, and the events of tonight definitely seemed in line with that report, as Paul dared Reigns to show up at a press conference he was holding for the two on Saturday. That's when Paul Heyman made his grand return to WWE TV, and he would take a big shot at Logan's brother Jake Paul.
Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List
This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
WWE's Solo Sikoa Retains NXT North American Title on SmackDown
Solo Sikoa shocked the world when he defeated Carmelo Hayes last week to become the new WWE NXT North American Championship, giving The Bloodline even more Title gold in the process. Tonight he would defend that Championship on SmackDown against MadCap Moss, and he would have Sami Zayn at ringside. Zayn came in handy at two different points in the match, including a key one where he pulled Sikoa out of the ring before Moss could deliver a finisher. That led to the perfect setup for Sikoa to deliver his finisher and get the win, retaining his NXT North American Championship.
Big Spoiler On Ilja Dragunov's WWE NXT Status
WWE presented "NXT UK" as a brand from 2018 until 2022, with the company airing the final episode on September 1. While WWE released a majority of the "NXT UK" talent — such as Mark Andrews and Emilia McKenzie — Ilja Dragunov was not one of them. The former "NXT UK" Champion wrestled his first match for the company in April 2019 and remained with the brand throughout the rest of its existence. However, now that "NXT UK" is no more, there were questions of what the future would hold for Dragunov.
DDP on Meeting Logan Paul, His Match With The Miz at SummerSlam
– On the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared a story of meeting Logan Paul, and why Paul wouldn’t do the Diamond Cutter sign during a photo. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on meeting Logan Paul: “We were in the elevator...
Backstage Latest on Bray Wyatt’s Possible WWE Return
It has been reported that WWE officials have discussed the possibility of bringing back Bray Wyatt. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were discussions regarding the possibility of Wyatt making a comeback. The talks reportedly stalled at one point, but it was not a dead issue. It was mentioned...
AEW Might Change Video Game Promotional Plans Due To Suspensions
The post-media scrum brawl has to be one of the more talk-about stories this year. Several producers and wrestlers were suspended for participating. Now there are updates to the matter. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, producers Pat Buck is back at the tapings, while Christopher Daniels and Michael...
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
Randy Orton Video Game Tattoo Lawsuit Set For Trial
The use of tattoos in a video game for characters is usually no big deal. However, one tattoo artist is not taking the whole issue lightly. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. The case is going to trial on Monday, September 26 before The U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. A final pre-trial hearing will take place Monday, September 19th.
