Z Gaming: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ Gets New Story Trailer & Limited PS5 Controller

Source: Sony Santa Monica / God of War Ragnarok

A new story trailer for God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and based on what it shared, PlayStation may have another hit on their hands.

God of War Ragnarok is easily the most anticipated game of the year, and Sony is hoping the sequel to 2018’s exceptional God of War reboot will keep the same energy the game brought when it arrived on PS4 consoles.

This latest story trailer gives us our best look yet at Kratos and his son Atreus aka Loki’s latest adventure and shows off some of the new foes (including a giant jellyfish) the father/son duo will encounter as they travel across the nine realms. It also highlights the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus who seems to be keeping something from his father, but Kratos is still following his son’s path despite not knowing where it will lead them.

We also see some of Kratos’ new moves as he dishes out his style of violent punishment and how the Norse god Tyr will fit into the story. The story trailer ends with an epic showdown between Kratos and Thor.

Before the trailer, Sony gave us another reason to ignore our plain white PS5 DualSense controllers with the announcement of a limited edition God of War Ragnarok-themed DualSense controller.

It comes in a unique two-tone design of cool blue on icy white and features the bear and wolf insignia (representing Kratos and Atreus) on the trackpad. The controller will be available on November 9, with preorders kicking off on September 27.

What Else Did PlayStation Show Off During Its State of Play Event?

God of War Ragnarok was the crown jewel of Tuesday’s State of Play live stream, but it was not the only game that was revealed.

You can peep the rest of the announcements in the gallery below.

Photo: Sony Santa Monica / God of War Ragnarok

1. Stellar Blade (previously Project EVE) – State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer

Originally dubbed Project EVE, Stellar Blade is officially on our list of games we want to play. We have no idea what the hell is going on in the video game, but it looks L I T.

Per PlayStation, “EVE on her quest to save earth from an overwhelming foe.” Sounds good to us. Steller Blade will exclusively live on the PS5.

2. Tekken 8 – State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer

We didn’t see this punch to the gut coming, but Tekken 8 is on the way, adding another challenger to what will be a crowded next-gen fighting game market.

No details outside the announcement trailer were shared, but consider us excited.

3. Rise of the Ronin – State of Play Sep 2022 Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

Watch out Ghost of Tsushima, Koei Tecmo’s Rise of the Ronin looks like it will be another exceptional adventure in feudal Japan.

“It’s darkest before dawn. In Rise of the Ronin, you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan,” a synopsis for the game reads.

4. Pacific Drive – State of Play Sep 2022 Reveal Trailer

“Pacific Drive is a first-person driving survival game set in the pacific northwest region of the United States. With your car as your only companion, you’ll travel deep into the Olympic Exclusion Zone – a surreal and mysterious place that’s been abandoned for decades.”

Sounds fun to us.

5. Synduality – State of Play Sep 2022 First Announcement Trailer

Embark on a brand new dystopian journey with a Magus, your AI partner, and explore the post-apocalyptic world of Amasia. Armed with your mech, compete for resources, avoid the rain, and reclaim the ground humanity has lost, in a future where humans and AI must find a way to work together.

6. Like a Dragon: Ishin! – State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer

In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai’s fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan’s history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

7. Hogwarts Legacy – PlayStation Exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest

Madam Mason has a Hogsmeade shop to sell – but there’s a catch. Uncover what lies beneath this haunted shop during a PlayStation exclusive quest.

8. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition – Announcement Trailer

Check out the exclusive announcement trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition from ILMxLAB, coming to PlayStation VR2 next year.

9. Demeo – State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer

A dark force has taken over the underworld in the RPG dungeon crawler, Demeo by Resolution Games, and it’s a world you’re not likely to survive alone. Coming soon to PlayStation VR! So grab your friends and assemble a party, because plumbing the depths of this cross-platform cooperative adventure requires strategy, cunning and teamwork. Enjoy the magic and camaraderie of gathering around a tabletop with friends to do battle against the forces of evil with four complete adventures, six hero classes, and more to come!