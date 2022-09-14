ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus

By Nia Noelle
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iw4pe_0hvRit4900

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to NBC4i, a man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police.

According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around 12:20 a.m. and conducting pat downs of patrons to detect weapons.

One man refused a pat down from the security guard which led to an argument and was followed by him pulling out a gun and shooting the security guard in the right thigh, per police.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

The Latest:

Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while inside car near the South Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday while inside a car near the South Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Officers were sent to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road just after 3:10 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for grease thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant. Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road. The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
342
Followers
4K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy