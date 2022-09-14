Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to NBC4i, a man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police.

According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around 12:20 a.m. and conducting pat downs of patrons to detect weapons.

One man refused a pat down from the security guard which led to an argument and was followed by him pulling out a gun and shooting the security guard in the right thigh, per police.

