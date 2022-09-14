Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Kate sits down with Ukraine first lady Olena Zelensky reinforcing Britain’s commitment to war-torn ally
PRINCESS Kate sat down with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelensky in a regal display of diplomatic Girl Power yesterday. The new Princess of Wales reinforced Britain’s commitment to the war-torn former Soviet republic during the private meeting at Buckingham Palace. Elegant Kate, wearing a black coat dress by...
‘Total Blackout’ in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona Looms
Puerto Ricans suffered a “total blackout” on Sunday, as Hurricane Fiona gained strength and brought significant risks of mudslides and flooding on the archipelago. “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona,” the website PowerOutage.us said, as CNN previously reported. Soon after, the website updated the status to note that officials were trying to “reenergize parts of the grid.” Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, echoed that message on Twitter. As of Sunday, Fiona was not expected to be as serious as Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the islands in 2017.Read it at CNN
Bill Clinton has few words on Starr’s death: ‘his family loved him’
Former President Clinton on Sunday offered a brief reaction to the death of Ken Starr, the independent counsel whose Whitewater investigation ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment. “Well, I read the obituary, and I realized that his family loved him, and I think that’s something to be grateful for, and...
Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots
PHOENIX (AP) — Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain’s famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain’s allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona Republican Party. Censure proponents were ousted or diminished, and McCain went on to defeat his far-right challenger in a blowout during the 2016 primary. Less than a decade later, the right wing forces that McCain marginalized within the Arizona GOP are now in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump. “We drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine,” Kari Lake, making a dramatic stabbing gesture, said in a speech days after she won the Republican primary for governor in early August.
Comments / 0