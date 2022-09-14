Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Sees Big Viewership Boost This Week
AEW brought another episode of Dynamite as they set the stage for next week’s Grand Slam event. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 14th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of 1.18 million viewers, with a .39 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals His Pick To Win AEW World Title Tournament
Actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. has some thoughts about AEW's future. "There is no [AEW] world champion. There's a tournament and Bryan Danielson is in this tournament, and I think Bryan Danielson is going to win this tournament," Prinze said on the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. Prinze spoke very highly of Danielson in the episode and thinks the former WWE Champion could put together a good program with AEW's Casino Ladder Match winner.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman's WWE In-Ring Return Announced
For the first time in over 16 months, Braun Strowman will wrestle a match for WWE on next week's "SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was announced on this week's show that Strowman will face Otis in his first match back to the company. The match was set up after "The Monster Among Men" had a physical altercation with Otis & Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Strowman had initially taken out Ma.çé and Mån.sôör as the Maximum Male Models prepared to walk down the ramp to display their "Back to School" collection. After Strowman annihilated the MMM members, Gable would run down to the ring to confront him, a week after Strowman had attacked Alpha Academy in his official return to the blue brand show.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List
This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns
Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Talking With WWE About a Return
The Eater of Worlds could be on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has spoke with WWE about a potential return to the company. Meltzer added that talks between the two "had stalled" for a moment, but emphasized that it "was said not to be a dead issue." WWE is far from the only promotion that has sought out Wyatt's services, as the enigmatic superstar received interest from both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, but never progressed into serious negotiations due to Wyatt's extremely high asking price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Says Former WWE Gimmick Shielded Her From Backstage Sexism
Maria Kanellis wrestled in WWE under the name Maria from 2005 until 2010, originally getting her start in the wrestling business as part of one of the Diva Searches WWE did back in the Ruthless Aggression era. Kanelils did not find championship success in her first run with the company, however, she did compete in two different WrestleManias, most notably teaming with Ashley against Beth Phoenix and Melina at WrestleMania 24. In her run with WWE, Kanellis did not play the smartest woman in the world, and apparently, that did not stop onscreen. While on an Interview With James, Kanellis described how her gimmick was able to help her backstage when the cameras were not rolling.
PWMania
New Development Regarding CM Punk and The Elite Expected Very Soon
It is expected that new information regarding The Elite and CM Punk will become available within the next day or so, or at the very least by the beginning of the following week. During the PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed how some of AEW’s top names are unavailable as...
Producers, Backstage News For 9/5 WWE Raw & 9/9 WWE Smackdown
Fightful has learned the following producers from the 9/5 WWE Raw. - New Day vs. Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy: Petey Williams & Adam Pearce. - Boujee & Badass vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Molly Holly. - Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory: Shane Helms. - Rey Myserio...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Muses About Cody Rhodes' AEW Influence And Exit
Former EVP Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year, last wrestling for the company on the January 26 edition of "AEW: Dynamite," during which he lost a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match to Sammy Guevara. Rhodes won the TNT Championship three times while a part of AEW, with that being the only title he was able to win during his almost-three years with the company. Since Rhodes left AEW, different controversies have arisen within the organization, with the biggest one coming following the All Out media scrum that involved about 10 people in a backstage altercation, including EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Former WCW Executive Producer and frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff suggests it might not be a coincidence.
411mania.com
DDP on Meeting Logan Paul, His Match With The Miz at SummerSlam
– On the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared a story of meeting Logan Paul, and why Paul wouldn’t do the Diamond Cutter sign during a photo. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on meeting Logan Paul: “We were in the elevator...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Might Change Video Game Promotional Plans Due To Suspensions
The post-media scrum brawl has to be one of the more talk-about stories this year. Several producers and wrestlers were suspended for participating. Now there are updates to the matter. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, producers Pat Buck is back at the tapings, while Christopher Daniels and Michael...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Gives Advice To Tony Khan About What He Should Ask Of Chris Jericho
Eric Bischoff has not exactly held back when it comes to voicing his opinions regarding Tony Khan and AEW, and that does not appear to be stopping now. While on Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, the WWE Hall of Famer gave advice to Khan about what he should be asking of former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Points Out Opportunity Following AEW All Out Melee
AEW All Out was a successful showcasing for the company for several reasons, but those efforts were overshadowed when CM Punk hurled insults at the post-show media scrum. This reportedly led to a brawl in the locker room area that lasted several minutes between Punk with his coach Ace Steel and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), with others possibly involved in the melee as well. Several men were suspended from AEW after the fact, which is something that "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson applauds Tony Khan for deciding to do, even if it did result in the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championship to become vacant. "Tony made a statement last week on Dynamite," Danielson told Sports Illustrated. "I hate to say, 'Oh, this is what happened' when I wasn't in the room."
Comments / 0