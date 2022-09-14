Read full article on original website
Central looks for 2nd win against Roland tonight
Central is looking forward to its first contest against Class 2A Roland at 7 p.m. today in a non-district game at Tiger Stadium. Tigers head coach Jeremy Thompson knows tonight’s game is special, as he welcomes the Rangers (0-2) to Central for the inaugural game between these Sequoyah County schools.
Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game
Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
Black Diamonds travel to tame Tahlequah’s Tigers
Sallisaw goes on the road tonight to tame the Tigers at Doc Wadley Stadium in the Black Diamonds’ final non-district game of the season. Reclassification has moved Tahlequah (0-2) into Class 6A-II competition this year, and the Tigers return seven starters from last year, including all four of the Tigers’ top receivers. Tahlequah’s offense relies on multiple formations that new starting…
Bulldogs stay unbeaten with road win at Sallisaw
LEA LESSLEY SPORTS WRITER Muldrow outscored the Black Diamonds 21-0 in the third period of Friday’s non-district high school football game inside Perry F. Lattimore Stadium as the unbeaten Bulldogs improved to 3-0 for the season with a 38-17 victory over the Black Diamonds. In their final non-district games of the season Friday night the Bulldogs visit Spiro and the Black Diamonds (0-2 overall)…
Vian Finishes Fourth in Lady Tiger Shootout
LEA LESSLEY SPORTS WRITER Vian’s final-inning rally fell short Saturday afternoon as Spiro hung on for an 8-7 win over the Lady Wolverines in the third-place game of the Central Lady Tiger Shootout. Vian trailed 8-4 entering the top of the fifth inning. Halli Russell led off the at-bat with a walk and scored on Lakaila Drew’s RBI triple to the gap in left center field. A pitch hit Maci Smith…
Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:
All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 •Roland football team at Central (7 p.m.) •Roland softball team at Porum (junior high game at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity game) •Muldrow softball team vs. Stigler (5 p.m.) •Sallisaw softball team vs. Miami (2:30 p.m.), Ft. Gibson (4 p.m.) and Inola (8:30 p.m.) at Inola Tournament •Vian…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
Do not wait at TIA for Iron Maiden, band not using 747
TULSA, Okla. — Iron Maiden returns to Tulsa on Thursday, Sept. 15 for their latest performance at the BOK Center, but unlike the last time they came to Tulsa, they went be arrived on a jumbo jet. Fans lined the southern end of the main runway and filled the...
