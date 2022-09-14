Read full article on original website
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez (leg) remains in N.C. hospital
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remains in a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. after badly breaking his lower left leg during
Arizona State football fans call for Ray Anderson to be fired after Herm Edwards firing
Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson issued a statement via social media on Sunday saying that Herm Edwards "will relinquish duties as our head coach. ASU football fans reacted to the statement quickly and strongly, flooding the post with calls for the athletic director to resign or be fired himself. ...
WATCH: Falcons Rookie Drake London Scores First Career Touchdown
Making his return to California, Drake London achieved the biggest "first" of his career to date. Watch how the play unfolded, from quarterback Marcus Mariota's throw to London's impressive catch.
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Sunday. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest. Riquna Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A’ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds. Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded Wilson grabbed the ball and stomped the floor before being mobbed by her teammates.
