Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate have the perfect components for an NFL beef. Rasmey’s a shutdown defensive back and known prolific trash talker who doesn’t back down from anyone. Tate’s a receiver who mocks his defenders like his life depends on it. It’s a classic recipe for disaster because of their positions, but they would have beefed no matter if Ramsey were a kicker and Tate played left guard. The feud between these two is highly personal and goes beyond the field. It’s a unique slow-aged beef dating back to their hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Let's just say no one is safe in this beef, including family members. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Charlotte Atkinson.

