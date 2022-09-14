ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Frustrated Tom Brady throws tablet on sidelines

The Saints have been a big Achilles heel for Brady and the Buccaneers the past two seasons, winning each of the past four regular season games between the two teams. That trend continued through the first part of Sunday's game as Brady completed just 11 of his first 19 passes and did not break the 100-yard barrier. The Buccaneers were also scoreless at halftime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sacramento

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Yardbarker

Ex-teammate Tyler Lockett catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals

During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle. Lockett, who was mic’d up for the game, could be heard telling Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady

Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits having problems seeing his receivers

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 matchup vs. the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning revelation about how his physical limitations cause some notable visibility issues on the field. The Dolphins took the former Alabama star with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Bengals#Pittsburgh#American Football
102.5 The Bone

Broncos fans boo head coach Nathaniel Hackett, mockingly count down play clock in ugly win over Texans

The Denver Broncos won on Sunday. But it wasn't pretty. A series of game management miscues prompted boos from the Denver crowd in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett's home debut. Then, in a remarkable turn by the home crowd, Broncos fans frustrated by repeated delay-of-game penalties to start the season mockingly counted down the game clock in the game's final moments — while Denver had the ball.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

What betting on himself means for Lamar Jackson

It's inspiring to imagine a lone Lamar Jackson walking out with a laser sword and facing down the combined forces of the evil empire. There he is, the unassuming hero, armed not with a lightsaber but merely his prodigious talent, gumption and a business acumen that makes Warren Buffett look like Uncle Billy from "It's a Wonderful Life." The Baltimore Ravens quarterback stands firm in his contract demands, a true Jedi incapable of a single false twitch.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate's beef saw on-field punches and plenty of family drama

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate have the perfect components for an NFL beef. Rasmey’s a shutdown defensive back and known prolific trash talker who doesn’t back down from anyone. Tate’s a receiver who mocks his defenders like his life depends on it. It’s a classic recipe for disaster because of their positions, but they would have beefed no matter if Ramsey were a kicker and Tate played left guard. The feud between these two is highly personal and goes beyond the field. It’s a unique slow-aged beef dating back to their hometown Nashville, Tennessee. Let's just say no one is safe in this beef, including family members. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Charlotte Atkinson.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' WR Amari Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers' comments: 'I haven't earned his trust'

Just a few days ago, Aaron Rodgers had a pretty telling comment about wide receiver Amari Rodgers. Understandably so, it drew a lot of attention from the media. Amari Rodgers is entering his second season in Green Bay. His first was underwhelming, to say the least. In 16 games played he finished with eight targets, four receptions, and 45 yards. Even after a promising pre-season, Amari Rodgers failed to see a single target in week one versus the Vikings. Today, Amari Rodgers was asked about Aaron Rodgers comment, and he had an interesting response.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Injury to veteran could lead to more opportunities for rookie

The Falcons are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup on the West coast, taking on the 0-1 Rams in SoFi Stadium. Atlanta opened as 10.5-point underdogs because they have a significant rest disadvantage, and Los Angeles’ roster is superior in most facets. The Rams suffered a couple of injuries along the offensive line, which was already a shaky unit. On the other side, the Falcons are coming out of the season opener pretty healthy, with only one veteran appearing on the injury report, which could lead to more opportunities for a rookie.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy