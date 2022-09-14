Vian’s Mountain Bike team had their first official race this past weekend, participating in NICA Race I at Spring Hill Park in Barling, Ark.

Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…

MARBLE CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO