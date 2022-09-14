Vian’s Mountain Bike team had their first official race this past weekend, participating in NICA Race I at Spring Hill Park in Barling, Ark.

Read full article on original website
Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:
All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 •Muldrow football team at Spiro (7 p.m.) •Sallisaw football team at Tahlequah (7 p.m.) •Gore football team at Savanna (7 p.m.) •Gans football team vs. Midway (7 p.m.) •Webbers Falls football team at Oaks Mission (7 p.m.) •Vian football team: open date SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 •Sallisaw softball team at Inola Tournament (To Be Determined) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 •Vian softball team at…
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain
Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game
Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
Sallisaw debuts new fire engine
Sallisaw has a new fire engine to serve the community. e 2022 E1 Typhoon Fire Pumper was recently purchased by the city. The new pumper replaces a 1991 E1 unit, which will be moved to a reserve pumper. “We were fortunate to find this unit on the lot and ready for purchase,” said Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton. “We had been researching purchasing a new unit for about three years now. Back in…
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
FRI. SEPT. 16, 23 & 30 Soup N’ Souls, meeting, 6 p.m., The Shed, on Cherokee, Sallisaw. For more info call 918-774-3120. AA meeting, 7 p.m., Fridays, Vian Methodist Church, corner of Lee and Blackstone. For more info call 539-832-0952. SAT. SEPT. 17 Book launch and singing, Sweet Nana’s, Vian. Local authors Rebecca Cole and Yvonne Tillapaugh will be there. Annual Gore Cruise Night, Car…
Black Diamonds travel to tame Tahlequah’s Tigers
Sallisaw goes on the road tonight to tame the Tigers at Doc Wadley Stadium in the Black Diamonds’ final non-district game of the season. Reclassification has moved Tahlequah (0-2) into Class 6A-II competition this year, and the Tigers return seven starters from last year, including all four of the Tigers’ top receivers. Tahlequah’s offense relies on multiple formations that new starting…
Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69
Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Speed patrols
The Sallisaw Police Department will be conducting speed and traffic enforcement on all of Taylor Drive and Dogwood from Cherokee north to city limits from Sept. 14 to 21.
