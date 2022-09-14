ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
fox32chicago.com

Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks

CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
CBS Chicago

Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim's vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The 23-year-old was struck, and the driver of his vehicle rushed him to Northwestern Medicine Center Graslake where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Grayslake Police responded to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim and have requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled, authorities said. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Grayslake Police at 847-223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or online.
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
Fox 32 Chicago

Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
ABC7 Chicago

Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
