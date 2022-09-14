ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Kowalski
2d ago

Just higher class of losers ! Theres a special place in hell for people like Andy Cohen who capitalize on people's shortcomings, downfalls, misfortunes, you name it .

sims31
18h ago

Yes he was wrong for getting drunk! Thankfully he sent someone over to clean the couch, but she is wrong as well. She always claims to be the Queen of Etiquette. Well then she'd know as the host you never would have mentioned the cost of the couch or the chairs. 2ndly she knows they are a hot mess, so don't serve red wine when you know they are going to be sitting on your white couch. Lastly...why in the world would you sit your guest in unglued chairs?

Linda AF
21h ago

Whitney also snapped the leg from the other chair. She said they were fragile so why put them out knowing these boys were going to get drunk?

