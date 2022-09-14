Brendan Schaub trashes 'low budget Vince McMahon' Dana White after UFC 279 conspiracy dig

Brendan Schaub didn’t take kindly to Dana White’s shot at him in the aftermath of UFC 279.

Following a chaotic week in Las Vegas where the promotion was forced to shuffle the top three fights of its pay-per-view event following Khamzat Chimaev’s infamous weight miss, a portion of the MMA community thought the entire situation was pre-planned.

Schaub, as well as former UFC champion Pat Miletich, were among those to chime in with their opinions. They theorized a conspiracy for the UFC to improve the card due to low pay-per-view interest.

Following Tuesday’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC president lashed out at Miletich and called him “the dumbest motherf*cker on the planet.” White also was informed told Schaub had offered his own theories, which he said “makes sense” (via Twitter):

Schaub didn’t appreciate the tone in which White delivered his comment, and Wednesday posted on social media to offer his response.

Schaub held nothing back, and went after White from every angle from personal to professional, and brought fighter pay and the UFC’s association with various media outlets into the fold.

Check out the statement below (via Instagram):