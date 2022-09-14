Read full article on original website
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Twitter reacts to Cory Sandhagen's TKO of Song Yadong after nasty cut at UFC Fight Night 210
Cory Sandhagen snapped his two-fight losing skid on Saturday when he defeated Song Yadong in the UFC Fight Night 210 main event. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) got a much-needed win to put himself back on the right track in the bantamweight division when he beat Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) by fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO in their headlining bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
mmanews.com
PSA: Do Not Ever Send Any Emails To Nate Diaz
If you’re looking to get into contact with MMA star Nate Diaz, there’s one medium you ought to avoid…. At UFC 279 last weekend, Diaz added a fairy-tale ending to a memorable career inside the Octagon, submitting Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the pay-per-view’s main event.
mmanews.com
Paulo Costa Explains Why He’s Against Move To 205lbs
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa isn’t planning on making a move to light heavyweight anytime soon despite recent weight-cutting issues. Costa defeated former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-headliner last month. He got back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
mmanews.com
Widow Of Amateur MMA Fighter Questions Risks Of Fighting
Nearly six months after her husband died from injuries sustained in an amateur MMA bout, Margaret Anderson is still coming to terms with the circumstances of the loss. 25-year-old Christian Lubenga competed in an amateur lightweight bout at AMMO Fight League 10 in West Springfield, Massachusetts in March. Facing fellow debutant Cody McCracken, Lubenga ended up losing the bout via strikes in the third round.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev’s big weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Georges St-Pierre knows just how important it is to properly make weight if you want to be a champion. The former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great never came in heavy for a single one of his 28 career bouts. For 18 of those, St-Pierre was required to make the division’s exact limit of 170 or 185-pounds to be eligible to win the title.
mmanews.com
Sterling Names Who Cejudo Should Fight To Be Taken Seriously
Aljamain Sterling names who he thinks Henry Cejudo should fight in his come-back fight if the former “Triple Champ” wants to be taken seriously. Aljamain Sterling makes his second defense of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw. However, Henry Cejudo has been injecting himself into speculation about who will face the winner. Sterling had some thoughts about Henry Cejudo recently, telling The MMA Hour last month:
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 preview: ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 60 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged “fake glove touch” at UFC 279: “Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves”
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged ‘fake glove touch’ at UFC 279. It was Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) vs Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) last Saturday night, September 10th in the catchweight co-main event. ‘Borz’ won via submission at 2:13 of round 1.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60 Results & Highlights: Sandhagen TKOs Yadong By Doctor Stoppage
UFC Vegas 60 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani took on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 video: Gillian Robertson puts Mariya Agapova to sleep with scary second-round choke
Gillian Robertson had to walk through fire, but she found the finish in emphatic fashion against Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. Robertson and Agapova faced off in a prelim bout this Saturday in Las Vegas, and early on, it was Agapova getting the better of the action. Robertson repeatedly shot in, looking to score takedowns where she could put her superior grappling on display and she paid dearly for it every time, eating punches and elbows from Agapova that at times caused Robertson to cover up and defend herself. Robertson did succeed in scoring takedowns, but she was unable to do any damage with them, and pretty clearly lost the first round as a result.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
mmanews.com
Moutinho On UFC Release: “I Wish I Would’ve Gotten One More”
Kris Moutinho feels he wasn’t given a fair go by the UFC. The 30-year-old’s stint in the promotion was a short yet memorable one for many fans. It started in July last year, when Moutinho burst onto the UFC’s biggest stage from nowhere, fighting Sean O’Malley at UFC 264 on short notice.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira shows off impressive archery skills
UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira, a descendant of indigenous people in Brazil, showed off some impressive archery skills on his social media. Pereira, who prepares to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title at UFC 281, which goes down Nov. 12 in New York, used a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise, hitting the target after kicking the ball.
