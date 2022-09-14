Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Burroughs wins gold at worlds, makes USA Wrestling history
Jordan Burroughs , after winning another gold in Serbia, is now a seven-time world and Olympic champion, the most in USA Wrestling history.
Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals
Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia on Sunday. It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.
Comments / 0