Fall Festival Fun: Chester Bowl
Fall is near and that means the annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest at Chester Bowl is all about building community with friends and neighbors in the park. The annual regional craft event had people out in the community enjoying: music, food, crafts, locally grown fresh produce, vendors, and informational booths about local programs.
Beers, barrels, and brats! Oktoberfestival returns to Duluth this weekend
Duluth, MN-- Duluth Oktoberfestival is back at Bayfront Festival park this weekend for its third year. Event organizers are looking forward to celebrating German heritage with music, dancing, games, food, and beverages. The Oktoberfest festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Friday with a parade through Canal Park and the Dachshund...
Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
Arbor Day Event Announced to Celebrate Duluth Tree City USA Designation
The City of Duluth has once again earned Tree City USA status and it's time to not only celebrate, but to share with the community how trees are truly beneficial to the city and have some quality time outside.. The Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022...
Duluth Oktoberfestival 2022: Everything To Know
Duluth Oktoberfestival is one of the most popular events in the Northland. It takes place in September at Bayfront Festival Park. If you are a fan of food, drink and live music, you'll be a fan of this iconic event. Ahead of the event this weekend, there was a traffic...
The East End Family Fun Days in Superior
There is something for everyone at the East End Family Fun Days in Superior on Saturday, September 17. Events begin at 10:00 a.m. Enjoy perusing through area rummage sales, local crafters and vendors booths. Plus there are events planned just for kids!. It’s the start of the city’s longest running...
Duluth Pack’s first annual Minnesota Maker event
Duluth Pack hosted their first annual Minnesota Maker event at their legendary retail store in Canal Park Thursday evening. The flagship retail store partnered with several different local vendors including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations, SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. People who attended were able to enjoy event-only specials such as 50% off clearance items and double punches on in-store purchases. Raffle prizes and gift giveaways were also available for attendees.
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Reaches Decision On Cashless System Option
Recently, the Executive Director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center reached out to the public asking for input on whether the venue should go to a cashless system at their concessions and beer stands. After posing that question through the DECC Facebook account, the many people did voice their opinion....
Northland Haunted House Holding Open Auditons
The haunted attractions across the Northland are starting to gear up for next month, when Halloween season gets into full swing. Many of them are also looking for people to work at the haunts, including a newer attraction in the area. Recently, organizers putting together the Haunted Ship put out...
Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze
One week to go before the 20th Annual Cable Fall Fest!. There will also be adaptive fishing equipment on hand for guests to see the tools Fishing Has No Boundaries utilizes during their outings.
Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished
The former Hotel Astoria at 102-108 E. Superior St. in downtown Duluth. Courtesy of AMZ Hotels / City of Duluth. The former Hotel Astoria in Duluth's historic downtown will be demolished following a vote by city officials on Monday to overrule the Heritage Preservation Commission's wishes to keep the 117-year-old building standing.
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Updates On The Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building Fire In Duluth
On September 14th, crews were dispatched to Duluth's Hillside neighborhood as the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building was on fire. A fire took place at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on East Fourth Street in the Hillside neighborhood. According to WDIO, the City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street to help protect the area. Minnesota Power also shut off electricity in the area as well.
Grandmother Cycling Across America Makes A Stop In Duluth
At 67 years old Cindy Norris is no ordinary grandmother. She is on a quest to ride her bike coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation. This amazing foundation provides Educational Programs for children of Fallen Officers, Family Outreach Programs, and immediate financial assistance to families of severely wounded warriors.
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Duluth Mentioned In Washington Post Article About Cities With Most Bike Commuters
The Washington Post had an article about cities with the most bike commuters, and our beautiful city of Duluth was mentioned in it. The article did some data analysis about cities with people who commuted on bikes rather than drove cars. The Post found that 1 in 40 people bike to work, but that number has been declining in the past decade.
