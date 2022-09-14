Read full article on original website
Related
appraisalbuzz.com
Share of All-Cash Purchases Remain Elevated, Loans Inch Upward
According to a new report from Redfin, nearly one-third —or 31.4%— of U.S. home purchases were paid for with all cash in July. That’s near the eight-year high reached in February and up from 27.5% a year earlier. The share of all-cash purchases jumped in early 2021 during the pandemic-driven homebuying frenzy and has remained elevated since …
appraisalbuzz.com
Examining the Nation’s Most Vulnerable Housing Markets
ATTOM has released a Special Housing Risk Report spotlighting county-level housing markets around the United States that are more or less vulnerable to declines, based on home affordability, unemployment and other measures in Q2 of 2022. The report shows that New Jersey, Illinois, and inland California continued to have the highest share of the most-at-risk markets in Q2 …
Comments / 0