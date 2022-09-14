FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball won the Homewood Suites FGCU Invitational Saturday to wrap up non-conference action. FGCU defeated Florida Atlantic 3-0 (25-21, 25-15 and 28-26) in a battle of invitational unbeatens. The in-state victory over the Owls extended FGCU's current win streak to five, 10-3 overall. The Saturday sweep also marked the fifth sweep of the season for the Green and Blue.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO