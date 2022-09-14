Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer Falls to Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The FGCU women's soccer team dropped their first ASUN contest of the season, Sunday, as the Eagles fell to Liberty, 2-0. The Green and Blue fall to 3-5-0 on the season and 1-1-0 in the ASUN while Liberty improves to 5-3-2 and 1-0-1 in league play.
Johnson, Damm Win Doubles Title to Close Out UCF Fall Sizzler
ORLANDO, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team wrapped up the UCF Fall Sizzler, Sunday, highlighted by redshirt-junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) and senior Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephen's Episcopal School) winning the Ice doubles title. "I really enjoyed the guys in this tournament," said head coach CJ Weber....
FGCU Prepares To Host ACC Member Louisville
Match 6 Louisville (3-2-1, 0-1-1 ACC) at FGCU (3-0-2, 0-0-1 ASUN) Date // Time Monday, Sep. 19 // 7:00 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. Promotions Blue Out // Pack the Nest Night. Live Statistics StatBroadcast. Watch Facebook Live. Tickets Tickets. Twitter @FGCU_MSoccer.
Homewood Suites FGCU Invitational Champions
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball won the Homewood Suites FGCU Invitational Saturday to wrap up non-conference action. FGCU defeated Florida Atlantic 3-0 (25-21, 25-15 and 28-26) in a battle of invitational unbeatens. The in-state victory over the Owls extended FGCU's current win streak to five, 10-3 overall. The Saturday sweep also marked the fifth sweep of the season for the Green and Blue.
FGCU Draws 1-1 with Jacksonville in ASUN Opening Match
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – FGCU men's soccer (3-0-2, 0-0-1 ASUN) opened ASUN play and pushed their undefeated record to five as they tied 1-1 at Jacksonville (2-2-2, 0-1-1 ASUN), Friday evening at Southern Oak Stadium. This is the best five-game start to a season in the program's history. Sophomore Aaron...
Stefanacci Picks Up Win for Men's Tennis on Day One of UCF Sizzler
ORLANDO, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team kicked off its fall season on Friday at UCF Sizzler with redshirt-junior Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) picking up a singles win for the Eagles while three doubles teams collected victories. "Overall, today was a good first day," said...
