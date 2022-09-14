ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

On Target News

Cats drop defensive battle to Creek Wood

The Tullahoma Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves as Creek Wood ground out a 16-3 win Friday night at Wilkins Stadium. The visiting Redhawks scored first as they cashed in on Tullahoma turnover and a short field with a 7-yard run by quarterback Eathon Donaldson with just over 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Raiders stay Unbeaten in Region Play

Friday night football action at Carden-Jarrell saw the Coffee County Red Raiders hosting the Lebanon Blue Devils in a key Region 3 Class 6A matchup. Lebanon got things started early as Anthony Crowell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown 88 yards for a score. Coffee County answered back with...
LEBANON, TN
wvlt.tv

Murfreesboro employee charged in crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

TDOE Announces School and District Designations for 2021-22 School Year

Tennessee Department of Education announces school and district designations for the 2021-22 school year, which includes the highest performing schools and districts for academic achievement and student growth. Hillsboro and North Coffee Elementary schools in Coffee County. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters....
TENNESSEE STATE
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
PELHAM, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police needs Your Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
TULLAHOMA, TN
clayconews.com

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee

Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
