Coffee County releases High School Basketball Schedules
November 21-23 Whitwell Thanksgiving Tour Away TBD. November 25-26 Bradley Co. Thanksgiving Classic Away TBD. December 26-30 New Hampshire Xmas Tournament Away TBD.
Cats drop defensive battle to Creek Wood
The Tullahoma Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves as Creek Wood ground out a 16-3 win Friday night at Wilkins Stadium. The visiting Redhawks scored first as they cashed in on Tullahoma turnover and a short field with a 7-yard run by quarterback Eathon Donaldson with just over 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
Raiders stay Unbeaten in Region Play
Friday night football action at Carden-Jarrell saw the Coffee County Red Raiders hosting the Lebanon Blue Devils in a key Region 3 Class 6A matchup. Lebanon got things started early as Anthony Crowell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown 88 yards for a score. Coffee County answered back with...
crossvillenews1st.com
HOW MANY DUI ARRESTS WERE MADE IN LOCAL AREA COUNTIES IN 2021? HERE’S THE COUNT
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
wvlt.tv
Murfreesboro employee charged in crash
One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
TDOE Announces School and District Designations for 2021-22 School Year
Tennessee Department of Education announces school and district designations for the 2021-22 school year, which includes the highest performing schools and districts for academic achievement and student growth. Hillsboro and North Coffee Elementary schools in Coffee County. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters....
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
Tullahoma Police needs Your Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
clayconews.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee
Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe
UPDATE: Murfreesboro police say Esrael was found safe.
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County
A fatal accident Friday morning involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went on to say that the semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 […] The post Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Tullahoma Pastor Resigns after Allegations of an Inappropriate Relationship
Christian Watts the pastor of Life Change Church in Tullahoma has come under scrutiny after an article was published by the Tennessean. On Target News received a tip earlier in the week via Facebook concerning a situation with the pastor. Watts resigned from the Tullahoma church after allegations were made...
