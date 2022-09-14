These 7 Anti-Fat Moments From TV Shows Released This Year Show How Far We Have To Go

While Sex And The City fans have mixed responses to And Just Like That..., the producers of the show have on multiple occasions mentioned that the reboot was an attempt to rectify the OG's problematic representation of various communities.

However, in the sixth episode, Carrie joined her friend Seema Patel for a Diwali celebration at her parents' home. It turns out that Seema had made up a boyfriend named Dennis to take some pressure off at family gatherings like this.

When Carrie meets her new friend's parents, Seema's mother suggests that there might be a reason why they haven't met Dennis yet. Seema's mother says to Carrie, "No one can be that busy. I'm beginning to wonder if she's embarrassed of her boyfriend. Or embarrassed of her parents. So, Carrie, tell. Is it him or us?"

When Carrie denies this, she asks, "What is it then? Is Dennis fat?" This suggestion on Seema's mother's end insinuates that a person's weight should be a reason for embarrassment.