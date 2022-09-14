These 7 Anti-Fat Moments From TV Shows Released This Year Show How Far We Have To Go
Warning: discussion of anti-fat television moments ahead.
It's not news that Hollywood perpetuates harmful body ideals and beauty standards. Given the number of times the entertainment industry has been called out for its blatant anti-fat bias, one might assume that things will eventually get better. Well, those changes seem to be a distant, distant dream — at least that's what I felt after watching the following moments on TV this very year.
1. When Never Have I Ever made Eric — the only fat character on the show — the punchline of poorly-timed jokes.
2. When Hopper was tortured in prison for the better part of a year...but all other Stranger Things characters saw was how much weight he lost because of it.
Pretty much from the beginning, there's been a lack of body diversity in the city of Hawkins. The recent season of the show, however, took the anti-fatness to a whole new level. Hopper's weight loss seems to be a source of celebration for everyone in the town — including his loved ones and even himself.
Before his weight loss in the most recent season, Hopper's weight has always been the center point of many poor fat jokes. But it is worth noting that this character did not lose weight to be aesthetically pleasing or to fit into society's traditional beauty standards. His weight loss is a result of extreme torture and violence inflicted upon him. He was beaten, starved, and tortured to submission... but hey, good for him, he lost weight!
3. When Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That... suggested a person's weight is a source of embarrassment.
4. When Bridgerton makes it a point to remind us that Penelope Featherington is undesirable in almost every episode.
5. When The Sandman makers decided to make Despair the only fat diety on the show.
6. When Love Is Blind highlighted Shake's ridiculous expectations and multiple contestant's previous weight losses.
7. When Uncoupled didn't get the memo that fat jokes aren't cool anymore.
Have you seen other examples on a TV show recently? Let me know in the comments below.
