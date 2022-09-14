Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Kate sits down with Ukraine first lady Olena Zelensky reinforcing Britain’s commitment to war-torn ally
PRINCESS Kate sat down with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelensky in a regal display of diplomatic Girl Power yesterday. The new Princess of Wales reinforced Britain’s commitment to the war-torn former Soviet republic during the private meeting at Buckingham Palace. Elegant Kate, wearing a black coat dress by...
Democrats Slam 'Pathetic' GOP Governors For 'Inhumane' Migrant Stunts
Over 11,000 migrants have been transported from Texas to Democrat-led cities since April. We need “solutions and not theater," a Texas congressman said.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0