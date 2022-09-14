Read full article on original website
WHSV
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
WHSV
Mayor proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Many across the United States recognized the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Last week, Mayor Andrea Oakes proclaimed the same in the city of Staunton at their city council meeting. “It’s a matter of being aware that childhood cancer is a real thing,...
Virginia lawmaker drafts bill to enhance reporting school employee arrests
FAIRFAX, Va. — Next steps are underway to improve how law enforcement can better notify school districts in Virginia of school employee arrests. Virginia Sen. Scott Surovell, D-District 36, is ready to introduce a bill he drafted that would enhance the current Virginia code on reporting school employees and adult students for certain offenses.
WHSV
HCPS Director of Technology talks cyberattack prevention
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At K-12 schools across the United States, loads of data are stored in online systems, and that means there is always potential or hackers to get that information. Kevin Perkins is in his first year as Director of Technology for Harrisonburg City Public Schools and says...
WHSV
Longtime customers hope The Little Grill Collective won’t close permanently
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants, The Little Grill Collective is temporarily closing down. With the Collective’s future uncertain many in Harrisonburg are hoping this isn’t the end. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for decades and some loyal customers...
WHSV
“Concussions are common especially in sports”: how spot them and treat them
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Over 60,000 high-school athletes get concussions each year,” Augusta Health Sports Medicine physician Dr. Joe O’Brien said. The athletes most at risk are those who play high-impact sports like American football and soccer, but concussions are not exclusive to just athletes and can be dangerous.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
WHSV
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain. The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
WHSV
Schools across the nation are switching to solar energy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from Generation 180 shows that solar energy usage has tripled in schools across the nation since 2015. Schools with low to high ranging budgets are accessing benefits that come from this switch. “In our recent report, we found that nearly 1 in 10...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
Youngkin appointee calls for ‘traditional American values’ in new history curriculum
The Virginia Board of Education has set a timeline for the completion of the state's new history curriculum, but some members of the board have raised objections over new perspectives on history.
WHSV
Amtrak travel returning to normal hours after averted strike
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Normal operations are underway again after Amtrak announced it was canceling all its long-distance services on Tuesday. After 20 hours of negotiating, the White House announced Thursday that a tentative agreement was reached between rail companies and the unions representing railroad workers. The deal includes a...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
NBC 29 News
Office of Emergency Management encouraging all to register for CodeRED
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Emergency Management is reminding people about the importance of being prepared and ready in case disaster strikes. It recommends you build a kit to help get you through the first 72 hours of a disaster. Some items can include batteries,...
breezejmu.org
JMU and Harrisonburg make efforts to assist local homeless population
There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
