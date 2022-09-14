ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

LG Electronics Launches NFT Platform LG Art Lab for Smart TVs

LG released its NFT platform LG Art Lab, which allows users to buy, sell, trade, and display NFTs. Currently, there is one NFT available for purchase, though the company will add more every month. The first NFT collection that will be available is by artist Barry X Ball. South Korean...
ELECTRONICS
EWN

Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model

Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
BUSINESS
EWN

The Merge Week: ETHW Team Releases 1-Hour Mainnet Info Launch Countdown

The team behind plans to hard fork Ethereum’s proof-of-work blockchain reaffirmed its launch timeline. Final node configurations and other relevant data will roll out for network participants today. The core ETHW team published a 60-minute countdown for the mainnet launch info. Bybit announced support for the forked token airdrop...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Tech#Nft#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Coralcube#Metashield
decrypt.co

Yuga Labs Hires Chief Gaming Officer to Further Web3 Gaming Push

Mobile gaming exec Spencer Tucker will oversee Yuga Labs’ Otherside. Yuga Labs has hired Spencer Tucker as its first Chief Gaming Officer, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection announced Friday. At Yuga, Tucker will supervise the development of the firm’s Web3 gaming projects, starting with...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
EWN

OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network

OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now

Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.
VIDEO GAMES
EWN

The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet

The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
COMPUTERS
EWN

OpenSea’s Seaport Adds Support For Layer 2 Scaling Solution Polygon

Users will be able to transact and trade NFTs by using MATIC, Polygon’s native token. OpenSea, one of the leading NFT marketplaces, took to Twitter to announce the integration of layer 2 scaling solution Polygon on Seaport. Seaport Adds Support For Polygon. OpenSea tweeted that the marketplace is ready...
LIFESTYLE
EWN

Opera Crypto Browser Rolls out Support For Metamask And Other Web3 Wallets

Opera Crypto Browser now supports third-party wallets. Integration for Ethereum wallet Metamask among others was announced this week. The move could be strategic as Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake is expected to ship before September 20. Adding support for wallets like Metamask could Opera Browser’s utility and tap into the...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback

It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy