LG Electronics Launches NFT Platform LG Art Lab for Smart TVs
LG released its NFT platform LG Art Lab, which allows users to buy, sell, trade, and display NFTs. Currently, there is one NFT available for purchase, though the company will add more every month. The first NFT collection that will be available is by artist Barry X Ball. South Korean...
Ethereum Devs Announce $1 Million Bug Bounty And Confirm September Timeframe For The Merge
Developers working on Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake released an update ahead of the anticipated event. The Merge bug country program was bumped up as much as $1 million for critical bugs and vulnerabilities. September 6 marks the first major Merge upgrade dubbed Bellatrix. Developers also plan to shut down...
Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model
Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
The Merge Week: ETHW Team Releases 1-Hour Mainnet Info Launch Countdown
The team behind plans to hard fork Ethereum’s proof-of-work blockchain reaffirmed its launch timeline. Final node configurations and other relevant data will roll out for network participants today. The core ETHW team published a 60-minute countdown for the mainnet launch info. Bybit announced support for the forked token airdrop...
Yuga Labs Hires Chief Gaming Officer to Further Web3 Gaming Push
Mobile gaming exec Spencer Tucker will oversee Yuga Labs’ Otherside. Yuga Labs has hired Spencer Tucker as its first Chief Gaming Officer, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection announced Friday. At Yuga, Tucker will supervise the development of the firm’s Web3 gaming projects, starting with...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Ethereum Devs Encounters Certain Technical Issues After The Bellatrix Upgrade Deployment, Issue Clarification Later
Despite encountering a few unforeseen obstacles during its deployment, Bellatrix is now live on Ethereum. The Ethereum devs noted a big spike in missed block rate, which according to the devs, will be automatically debugged before the merge. On September 6, one of the highly anticipated upgrades of the year,...
OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network
OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
Web3 Startup Dust Labs Secures $7 Million Amid y00ts NFT’s Highly Anticipated Release
NFT startup Dust Labs secured $7 million in seed round funding to develop the $DUST token ecosystem. Investors include Chapter One, Magic Eden, FTX Ventures, and more. Y00ts NFT mint finally went live on September 5th after fixing a “blocker bug” issue. The much-awaited collection has topped the...
Cardano’s Founder Charles Hoskinson Responds To Haters Ahead Of The Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork
Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskison has responded back to haters on social media. Hoskinson addressed the haters who were making nonsensical assumptions concerning the upcoming Vasil hard fork upgrade. Cardano Vasil Hard Fork is all set to be released on September 22. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain has responded...
Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now
Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.
The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet
The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
OpenSea’s Seaport Adds Support For Layer 2 Scaling Solution Polygon
Users will be able to transact and trade NFTs by using MATIC, Polygon’s native token. OpenSea, one of the leading NFT marketplaces, took to Twitter to announce the integration of layer 2 scaling solution Polygon on Seaport. Seaport Adds Support For Polygon. OpenSea tweeted that the marketplace is ready...
Opera Crypto Browser Rolls out Support For Metamask And Other Web3 Wallets
Opera Crypto Browser now supports third-party wallets. Integration for Ethereum wallet Metamask among others was announced this week. The move could be strategic as Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake is expected to ship before September 20. Adding support for wallets like Metamask could Opera Browser’s utility and tap into the...
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
Polygon Is Up 10% As MATIC Integration Increases Through Meta And Robinhood Listings
Polygon is up 10% this week as new brands announced their integration with the MATIC crypto. Meta and Robinhood’s support for Polygon has helped the crypto to jump 10% in terms of pricing. Ethereum layer 2 solution Polygon has jumped nearly 10% following its recent integration with leading platforms...
Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon Plans To Hire More People In Coming Months: Report
Ethereum scaling solution Polygon is bolstering its efforts to hire fresh new talent amid the prolonged crypto winter. Per a Bloomberg report, Polygon intends to hire 200 new people by the end of 2022. Per a Bloomberg report, Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon is all set to bolster its...
A new genetically-modified purple tomato could be heading to America's grocery stores by next year after recent USDA approval
The US Department of Agriculture recently approved the purple tomato — a fruit that has a high nutritional value and apparently lasts longer than average tomatoes.
