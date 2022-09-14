Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Runway Run 5K returning to Laredo after inaugural race in 2021
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Runway Run 5k is returning for 2022 after its inaugural race last year that promised local runners a unique experience of running against airplanes on the Laredo Airport runway. On Friday, city officials will host a press conference...
sheltonherald.com
'We had to suffer day and night'
The long-awaited meeting between members of the Laredo Air Coalition, city officials, local residents and representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was held on Friday at TAMIU. But despite the opportunity to comment on the rules and past history, depending on who is asked, the meeting’s effectiveness remained in question.
sheltonherald.com
‘A local and national hero’: Sgt. Denzo Dog Park opens
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo and District V Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez Jr. dedicated a dog park to Sgt. Denzo, a K-9 officer of the Webb County Sheriff Office and a U.S. Veteran, on Thursday. Along with the city leaders, the...
sheltonherald.com
EPA discusses cancer risk from emissions in Laredo, future plans
Representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency held a public discussion Thursday night regarding public concerns over the risks of ethylene oxide emissions in the Laredo community. The discussion was held at the TAMIU Performance Art Recital Hall and was host to numerous members of the Laredo Clean Air Coalition, city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Laredo Farmers Market returning with new activities
The Laredo Main Street’s Farmers Market will be held at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo for the second straight occasion. The event will occur Saturday, Sept. 17 on the second floor in suite #B290, which is next to H&M. The Farmers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
sheltonherald.com
FBI arrests five men, including murder suspect
The FBI has arrested five men, including a murder suspect, this week in Laredo, according to Webb County Jail records. Also this week, the FBI raided two locations in Laredo. But it's unclear if the arrests are linked to the raids as authorities did not confirm or deny the connection. Jail records show that the FBI arrested Alberto del Bosque, Alexander Brandon Lopez, Abraham Wendele Byfield, Anthony Tays Jr. and Dominic Carlos Guerra.
Comments / 0