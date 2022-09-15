ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 9-14

Pocono Update
 2 days ago

Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff's Office

By Mike Lynn

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals.

MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, September 14, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released their weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.

Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

How To Leave An Anonymous Tip

Any anonymous tips are welcome, and all calls will be confidential. You can reach the anonymous tip hotline by calling (570) 517-3368 between 8 am and 5 pm.

How To Search For Active Warrants

All listed warrants are active, but you can always search the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Database for more information.

Disclaimer When Using Warrant Database

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The County of Monroe makes no representations or warranties as to the use of this information for any particular purpose and that to the extent you use or implement this information in your setting, you do so at your own risk. The information provided must be for personal use, and you cannot sell it. In no event will the County of Monroe be held liable for any damages, whether direct, consequential, incidental, special, or claim for attorney fees, use, or inability to use the information provided.

There is no warranty of merchantability or fitness for any purpose. This information is subject to change and deletion.

