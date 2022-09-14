If I were to set up an online poll asking which business East Texans would love to have in the area, I think it would be safe to say that 97 percent would list H-E-B as their first choice. Brookshire's is a great East Texas born and bred business but having some competition is never a bad thing, as little of a chance H-E-B does have building any more than the Lufkin and Carthage locations. Having said that, East Texan's jealousy of those who do have an H-E-B is just growing with the latest announcement from the grocery chain, their own branded cash back debit card.

